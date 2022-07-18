Maui News

BBBS of Maui hosts back to school, charity walk fundraising, and pairing events

July 18, 2022, 5:30 AM HST
* Updated July 17, 4:50 PM
BBBS Maui Back to School event

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui will host a Back to School event with free school supplies, health screenings, resources and more, on Friday, July 29 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The event aims to get kids ready for the 2022-2023 school year.

The resource event will be held at 200 Waimaluhia Lane in Wailuku.

For more information, call 808-638-1703.

BBBS raising funds for Charity Walk team

Big Brothers Big Sisters Maui is gearing up for the 2022 Maui Hotel & Lodging Association Charity Walk. 

The team will walk virtually from Aug. 13-20.  The public is invited to join in virtually, and there is a $50 entry fee for walkers.  Walkers can participate in all of the activities throughout the week and are eligible for event prizes.  The BBBS Maui team page is available online here.

The MHLA will match a portion of the funds BBBS Maui raises.  To support the Charity Walk team, a Painting Party will be held outside at the BBBS of Maui office on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.  Light refreshments will be provided.  Reserve your spot at the party or make a donation online.

3rd Annual Perfect Pairings

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui hosts its 3rd Annual Perfect Pairings Maui event, its main fundraiser of the year, on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 6-8 p.m. at Maui Brewing Co. in Kīhei.

The theme is “College Day,” so attendees are asked to dress in their favorite or former college gear.  A virtual silent auction will go live on Sept. 1.   

BBBS of Maui will be honoring Mercer “Chubby” Vicens with a Legacy Award.

An early bird ticket special is running now until Aug. 5, or while supplies last. 

Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online here.

