Maui News

Shell Hawaiʻi launching campaign to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities

July 18, 2022, 4:00 PM HST
* Updated July 18, 3:19 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Photo Courtesy: Ronald McDonald House Charities Hawaiʻi

Aloha Petroleum, the gasoline marketer for the Shell brand in Hawaiʻi, is launching a Giving Pump campaign to support Ronald McDonald House Charities Hawaiʻi.

From Aug. 1 to Oct. 31, designated gas pumps will be featured at select Shell stations across the state with one cent per gallon of fuel to be donated to the local nonprofit. 

“Aloha is committed to our employees and customers and believes in giving back to the communities that we serve,” said Casie Bui, Aloha Petroleum Senior Manager of Sales Operations and Marketing.

The Ronald McDonald Houses in the state provide a home-away-from-home for seriously ill children and their families. For 35 years, they have provided programs and partnerships aimed at improving the lives of children in Hawaiʻi and the Pacific region.

Aloha Petroleum has been a long-time supporter of the organization, volunteering to cook breakfast and lunches for patients and their families and donating house supplies on multiple occasions. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“These funds will help hundreds of kids seeking life-saving treatments stay close to their families while getting the care they need,” said Ronald McDonald House Charities Hawaiʻi President Jerri Chong.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Participating locations on Maui Include:

  • Aloha Island Mart Kaahumanu Shell – 137 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului
  • Aloha Island Mart Kihei Shell – 30 Manao Kala St., Kīhei
  • Aloha Island Mart Lahainaluna Shell – 263 Lahainaluna Road, Lahaina
  • Aloha Island Mart Waiehu Shell – 270 Waiehu Beach Road, Wailuku
  • Aloha Island Mart West Maui Shell – 70 Kapunakea St., Lahaina

Aloha Petroleum’s Giving Pump campaign in 2021 raised more than $9,000 for PACT Hawaii.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Historic South Swell Dumps Water On Roadways 18 24 Foot Surf Expected 2Swell Delivers As Predicted 25 Foot Wave Face Reported Off Diamond Head 3Maui County Officials Warn Of High Surf Along South Facing Shores 4Tropical Storm Darby Could Bring 2 4 Inches Of Rain To Windward Maui And Big Island 5Surfrider Foundations Blue Water Task Force Reports High Bacteria Levels At Five Maui Sites 6Man Found Unresponsive In Waters Off Kahekili Highway