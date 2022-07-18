Photo Courtesy: Ronald McDonald House Charities Hawaiʻi

Aloha Petroleum, the gasoline marketer for the Shell brand in Hawaiʻi, is launching a Giving Pump campaign to support Ronald McDonald House Charities Hawaiʻi.

From Aug. 1 to Oct. 31, designated gas pumps will be featured at select Shell stations across the state with one cent per gallon of fuel to be donated to the local nonprofit.

“Aloha is committed to our employees and customers and believes in giving back to the communities that we serve,” said Casie Bui, Aloha Petroleum Senior Manager of Sales Operations and Marketing.

The Ronald McDonald Houses in the state provide a home-away-from-home for seriously ill children and their families. For 35 years, they have provided programs and partnerships aimed at improving the lives of children in Hawaiʻi and the Pacific region.

Aloha Petroleum has been a long-time supporter of the organization, volunteering to cook breakfast and lunches for patients and their families and donating house supplies on multiple occasions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“These funds will help hundreds of kids seeking life-saving treatments stay close to their families while getting the care they need,” said Ronald McDonald House Charities Hawaiʻi President Jerri Chong.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Participating locations on Maui Include:

Aloha Island Mart Kaahumanu Shell – 137 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului

Aloha Island Mart Kihei Shell – 30 Manao Kala St., Kīhei

Aloha Island Mart Lahainaluna Shell – 263 Lahainaluna Road, Lahaina

Aloha Island Mart Waiehu Shell – 270 Waiehu Beach Road, Wailuku

Aloha Island Mart West Maui Shell – 70 Kapunakea St., Lahaina

Aloha Petroleum’s Giving Pump campaign in 2021 raised more than $9,000 for PACT Hawaii.