Marriott Vacations Worldwide hosts in-person career event on Maui

July 19, 2022, 6:30 PM HST
* Updated July 19, 5:22 PM
Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is hosting an in-person career event for sales and marketing positions on Wednesday, July 20 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club to fill immediate openings.

Available positions include a licensed sales executive, an in-house marketing coordinator, a coordinator marketing Encore, and a marketing coordinator.

Associates receive hotel and resort discounts, immediate eligibility for 401K with discretionary company match up to 6%, uncapped earning potential (to include wages and monthly incentives, annual bonuses, or contests), eligibility for benefits, including medical (after 30 days of employment), paid training, a positive work environment and growth and development opportunities.

To RSVP contact Kana Suzuki via email at [email protected], or call/text 808-534-7681. To submit an application online click here.

Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club is located at 100 Nohea Kai Drive in Lahaina.

Comments

