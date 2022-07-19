Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is hosting an in-person career event for sales and marketing positions on Wednesday, July 20 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club to fill immediate openings.

Available positions include a licensed sales executive, an in-house marketing coordinator, a coordinator marketing Encore, and a marketing coordinator.

Associates receive hotel and resort discounts, immediate eligibility for 401K with discretionary company match up to 6%, uncapped earning potential (to include wages and monthly incentives, annual bonuses, or contests), eligibility for benefits, including medical (after 30 days of employment), paid training, a positive work environment and growth and development opportunities.

To RSVP contact Kana Suzuki via email at [email protected], or call/text 808-534-7681. To submit an application online click here.

Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club is located at 100 Nohea Kai Drive in Lahaina.