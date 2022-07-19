Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 19, 2022

July 19, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
8-12
7-10
6-8
5-7 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 07:25 AM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 12:05 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 06:44 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 02:12 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 09:31 AM HST.




Low 1.3 feet 01:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The large south swell that peaked on Sunday is slowly easing, but remains large to enough support advisory-level surf for south facing shores today. Heights should ease below the advisory level tonight through Wednesday as the swell moves out. No additional south swells are expected for the Thursday through Saturday time frame. A small, long period south swell is possible late this weekend into early next week. 


East-facing shores will continue to see elevated short period choppy surf through today and may drop a notch tomorrow as trades weaken slightly. A small, long period east swell from tropical cyclone Estelle, located in the far eastern Pacific, may provide a slight boost in surf for east facing shores late this week into the weekend. No other significant swells are expected. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Ankle high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
