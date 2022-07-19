Maui Surf Forecast for July 19, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|8-12
|7-10
|6-8
|5-7
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The large south swell that peaked on Sunday is slowly easing, but remains large to enough support advisory-level surf for south facing shores today. Heights should ease below the advisory level tonight through Wednesday as the swell moves out. No additional south swells are expected for the Thursday through Saturday time frame. A small, long period south swell is possible late this weekend into early next week.
East-facing shores will continue to see elevated short period choppy surf through today and may drop a notch tomorrow as trades weaken slightly. A small, long period east swell from tropical cyclone Estelle, located in the far eastern Pacific, may provide a slight boost in surf for east facing shores late this week into the weekend. No other significant swells are expected.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Ankle high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com