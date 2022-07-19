Maui News

MEO assists dozens leaving Lānaʻi after rough seas from Darby halts ferry

July 19, 2022, 5:30 AM HST
* Updated July 18, 10:36 PM
Maui Economic Opportunity Transportation played a role in a Maui County effort to help those stranded on Lānaʻi get to Maui when high seas caused by storm system Darby temporarily shut down ferry operations Sunday.

About 85 people were flown from Lānaʻi Airport to Kapalua Airport on Sunday with MEO buses transporting about 40 people from Kapalua Airport to Lahaina Small Boat Harbor and other destinations in Lahaina near parking lots. 

MEO made eight round trips from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Sunday. 

Among the passengers was a large local family attending a funeral on Lānaʻi who needed to get back to Maui.

“MEO was happy to play a small role in the Maui County operation to assist residents stranded by the ferry shutdown due to Darby,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “We applaud the fine work of the Mayor and his administration and the Maui Police Department in helping get individuals and families back to Lahaina.”

Comments

