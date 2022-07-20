Department of Hawaiian Home Lands

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is soliciting beneficiary-proposed legislative action requests for consideration in its 2023 Legislative Package.

Every year, the department prepares and submits legislative proposals for inclusion in the Governor’s Administrative Package for the next session of the Hawaiʻi State Legislature.

The proposals need to be good public policy, addressing the Department of Hawaiian Home Landsʻ operations, programs, regulations, processes, budget and/or resources. They must create a benefit or an advantage for the department, the trust or trust beneficiaries — or correct a deficiency.

Amendments to the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1920 require review by the US Department of the Interior and may require the consent of the United States Congress prior to implementation.

DHHL staff will review and evaluate all proposals and determine which will be submitted for the Governor’s consideration. The proposals will go through an approval process by the Hawaiian Homes Commission before submission. Proposals not submitted to the Governor may be introduced independently of the administrative package.

Beneficiaries, described as native Hawaiians as defined in the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1920, may submit proposals by visiting dhhl.hawaii.gov/government-relations and filling out the web form. All proposals must be submitted by Aug. 1, 2022.