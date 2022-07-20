West Side

Today: Breezy. Sunny with isolated showers. Highs 78 to 89. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows 69 to 75. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 89. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs around 88. North winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs 76 to 83 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 71 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 83 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 81 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 69 to 74. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 80 to 89. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Breezy. Sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 57 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50 at the visitor center to around 45 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 58 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs 76 to 83 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 71 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 83 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Breezy. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 63 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 68 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 59 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 69 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Locally breezy trades prevail through the week. A typical summertime weather pattern will focus clouds and showers over windward slopes. Aside from afternoon showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island, leeward areas will be rather dry.

Discussion

No meaningful changes in the local weather from day to day as background conditions remain more or less stagnant for the balance of the forecast period. Locally breezy trades will focus showers over windward and mauka zones, mainly at night. High stability in the lowest 6kft will tend to limit shower intensity and will further reinforce dry conditions over leeward zones. Overall, a benign weather pattern characeristic of mid-summer. Global models indicate a wave embedded in the easterlies will pass south of the Big Island late Thursday through Friday. The associated moisture will remain well south of the area, but a slight boost in trades over the eastern end of the state is possible.

Aviation

High pressure north of the area will keep breezy to locally strong trade winds going for the next few days. AIRMET Tango will remain in effect for the foreseeable future for low-level turbulence over and downwind of the terrain of all islands.

Clouds and passing light showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas through the forecast period. Brief periods of MVFR cigs and vsbys remain possible, with increasing chances during the morning and overnight hours. Otherwise, expect VFR conditions to prevail across the state.

Marine

High pressure north or the state will keep moderate to locally strong trade winds in place through the forecast period, with only minor fluctuations in strength. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for the typically windy waters around Maui and the Big Island through 6 PM Thursday.

The current south swell will continue to slowly decline today and tonight, with only small surf expected Thursday through the weekend. A new small, long-period south swell could give south shore surf a small boost early next week.

Steady trade wind swell will keep east shore surf near to slightly below normal levels during the next 7 days. A small, longer period east swell associated with tropical cyclone Estelle may give surf a small boost over the weekend. North shore surf will remain flat during the next 7 days.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Thursday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

