Walmart, Kahului. Photo Credit: Gaylord Paul Garcia

Walmart customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings — and affordable immunizations like tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and COVID-19 — during its Wellness Day on July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The purpose of Wellness Day is to encourage families and individuals to get healthy and stay on a healthy track.

More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country are participating, including the Maui store at 101 Pakaula St. in Kahului.

The following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams, will be provided:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more

No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines

Wellness resources and opportunity to talk with pharmacists

“An exciting time of the year is approaching fast, and we look forward to offering these health and wellness resources for families as they gear up for school,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “Wellness Day allows us to continue helping our communities live better and healthier through free screenings, affordable immunizations and other solutions.”

Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days, contributing more than 4.7 million free health screenings for customers.