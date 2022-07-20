Maui News

Walmart in Kahului offering free wellness day on July 23

July 20, 2022, 9:30 AM HST
* Updated July 19, 11:07 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Walmart, Kahului. Photo Credit: Gaylord Paul Garcia

Walmart customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings — and affordable immunizations like tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and COVID-19 — during its Wellness Day on July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The purpose of Wellness Day is to encourage families and individuals to get healthy and stay on a healthy track.

More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country are participating, including the Maui store at 101 Pakaula St. in Kahului.

The following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams, will be provided:  

  • Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations) 
  • Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more 
  • No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines
  • Wellness resources and opportunity to talk with pharmacists 

“An exciting time of the year is approaching fast, and we look forward to offering these health and wellness resources for families as they gear up for school,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “Wellness Day allows us to continue helping our communities live better and healthier through free screenings, affordable immunizations and other solutions.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days, contributing more than 4.7 million free health screenings for customers.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Swell Delivers As Predicted 25 Foot Wave Face Reported Off Diamond Head 2Deceased Man Found Floating July 16 In Waters Off Of Kahekili Highway Has Been Identified 3Maui Council Votes To Stop 100 Affordable Hale Waipuʻilani Housing Project In Kihei 4Historic South Swell Dumps Water On Roadways 18 24 Foot Surf Expected 5Pedestrian Crossing Study Launched For New Kihei High School 6Maui Ocean Safety Officers Responded To 50 Active Rescues During South Swell Event