Altene Jacob Tumacder, Celiessa Pangan, D’Marco Rabang, Dustin David Metzler Jr., and Korey Hanaike. PC: courtesy

As part of its commitment to investing in the Maui community, Maui Federal Credit Union’s CEO and President Clayton Fuchigami announced that $1,000 higher education scholarships were awarded to five credit union members.

The recipients and their respective university programs are:

Altene Jacob Tumacder, UH Manoa, Nursing

Celiessa Pangan, UH Maui College, Nursing

D’Marco Rabang, University of Las Vegas, Hospitality Management

Dustin David Metzler Jr., UH Maui College, Exploratory Business

Korey Hanaike, UH Manoa, Travel Industry Management

Maui FCU’s Higher Education Scholarship Program is open to primary members of Maui FCU in good standing for at least one year and attendance must be on a full-time basis during the award year.

Applicants submitted an application form, a resume, and a media submission, along with their acceptance letter to the college of their choice.

Next year’s application will be available Spring of 2023.

This year, our scholarship committee was assisted by Attorney Paul Horikawa in selecting the 2022 scholarship recipients.