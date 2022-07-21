Listen to this Article 4 minutes

Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. PC: file 2021 courtesy HARA

After a two-year hiatus, the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards returned to a live audience format to celebrate the best in Hawaiʻi’s recording industry.

The Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts and The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement presented the 45th annual event on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Sheraton Waikīkī.

Kulāiwi took home awards for Group of the Year, Album of the Year, and Hawaiian Music Album of the Year. Their Native Lands album also surfaced in the Hawaiian Engineering of the Year category, which went to Michael Grande & Shawn Pimental for their work on Ē Liliʻu Ē, and Haʻihaʻi Pua Lehua.

Kalani Peʻa, who was nominated in multiple categories, was honored with Song of the Year for Kau Ka Peʻa; and Male Vocalist of the Year. In April, Peʻa earned his third GRAMMY for his junior album, “Kau Ka Peʻa,” which was considered in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category.

Paula Fuga earned honors as Female vocalist of the Year and Contemporary Album of the Year for her work on Rain On Sunday.

Josh Tatofi earned Hawaiian Music Video of the year and Hawaiian Single of the Year for Wena; and Single of the Year for Perfect To Me.

45TH ANNUAL

NĀ HŌKŪ HANOHANO AWARD WINNERS

General Categories

Album of the Year (Producer’s & Artist’s Award)

Native Lands by Kulāiwi (Kulāiwi Music) Kawika Kahiapo, Shawn Pimental & Lehua Kalima, Producers

EP (Extended Play) of the Year

Christmas In Hawaiʻi by Kimie Miner (Haku Records)

Hawaiian EP (Extended Play) of the Year

ʻAwaloha by Kapiliela Kala (Kapiliela Kala)

Single of the Year

Perfect To Me by Josh Tatofi (Jream Entertainment)

Hawaiian Single of the Year

Wena by Josh Tatofi (Jream Entertainment)

Christmas Single of the Year

A Hawaiian Christmas by Stacie Kuʻulei (Tin Idol Productions)

Music Video of the Year

It’s Time to Build a Bridge by John Cruz (Lilikoi Records LLC) Julia Levanne & Ryan Antalan – Video Directors / John Cruz – Music Producer

Hawaiian Music Video of the Year

Wena by Josh Tatofi (Jream Entertainment) Antonio Agosto – Video Director / Josh Tatofi – Music Producer.

Instrumental Composition of the Year (Composer’s Award)

Halemaʻumaʻu by Jeff Peterson (Jeff Peterson Productions) Jeff Peterson, Composer

Song of the Year (Composer’s Award)

Kau Ka Peʻa by Kalani Peʻa (Peʻa Records & Entertainment) Kalani Peʻa, Larry Kauanoe Kimora & Wailua Ryder, Composers

Female Vocalist of the Year

Paula Fuga for Rain On Sunday (Brushfire Records)

Male Vocalist of the Year

Kalani Peʻa for Kau Ka Peʻa (Peʻa Records & Entertainment)

Group of the Year

Kulāiwi for Native Lands (Kulāiwi Music)

Most Promising Artist(s) of the Year

Wailea for Lei Pāpahi (Wailea Music LLC)

Genre Categories

Alternative Album of the Year

Chroma (vol. 2) by Sean Cleland (Sean Cleland Music)

Anthology of the Year (Producers Award)

Henry’s Positive World by Henry Kapono (Kapono Records) Henry Kapono Kaaihue & Leslie Kaaihue & Lezlee Kaaihue, Producers

Compilation Album of the Year (Producer’s Award)

Awaiāulu ʻIa E Ke Aloha No Molokaʻi by Institute of Hawaiian Music Molokaʻi (Institute of Hawaiian Music) Keola Donaghy, Leihuanani Kealiʻi nohomoku, Les Ceballos & Zanuck Lindsey, Producers

Contemporary Album of the Year

Rain On Sunday by Paula Fuga (Brushfire Records)

Contemporary Acoustic Album of the Year

Jake & Friends by Jake Shimabukuro (Mascot Label Group/Music Theories Recordings)

Hawaiian Music Album of the Year

Native Lands by Kulāiwi (Kulāiwi Music)

Hip Hop Album of the Year

The West Above All by Punahele (Punahele)

Instrumental Album of the Year

Mele Nahenahe, Soothing Sounds of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar by Jeff Peterson (Jeff Peterson Productions)

Island Music Album of the Year

Home by Nāpua Greig (Pihana Productions)

Jazz Album of the Year

Aloha Jazz Lounge by Kaikona (Hulu Kupuna Productions)

Metal Album of the Year

Stardust & Blood by Storm (Tin Idol Productions)

R&B Album of the Year

Mrs. Golden by a Touch of Gold (A Touch of Gold)

Reggae Album of the Year

Back on the Porch by Hoʻaikāne (MTW Records)

Religious Album of the Year

Soul Crucial by Sons of Yeshua (Bless Up Hawaii LLC)

Rock Album of the Year

A Duran Duran Tribute by Tin Idols (Tin Idol Productions)

ʻUkulele Album of the Year

Beyond Words by Abe Lagrimas Jr. (On The Up Records)

Top Ten Favorite Entertainer of the Year

CROSSING RAIN

General Engineering of the Year

Imua Garza for Chroma (vol. 2) by Sean Cleland (Sean Cleland Music) 1. Wake. 2. White Noise.

Hawaiian Engineering of the Year

Michael Grande & Shawn Pimental for Native Lands by Kulāiwi (Kulāiwi Music) 1. Ē Liliʻu Ē. 2. Haʻihaʻi Pua Lehua.

Graphics of the Year

Kanaiʻa Nakamura, Kanaeokana for Mele Hoʻopulapula Vol. 1 by Various Artists (Kāhuli Leo Leʻa)

Haku Mele of they Year

Koʻolau Waltz – Kalani K. Akana, Composer from Lei Pāpahi by Walea (Walea Music LLC)

Hawaiian Language Performance of the Year

Keāiwaokulamanu by The Tuahine Troupe (Ka Waihona A Ke Aloha)

International Album of the Year – Special Recognition Award

Nā Pualani by Kaulana (Kaulana Entertainment)

Liner Notes of the Year

Kū Koanui-Souza & Desi Nuʻuhiwa Koanui-Souza for Lei Pāpahi by Walea (Walea Music LLC)