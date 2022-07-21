Maui News

Maui County’s unemployment rate up to 4.9% in June

July 21, 2022, 9:35 AM HST
Maui County’s unemployment rate in June of 2022 was 4.9%, up from 4.2% in May, and down from 8.3% at the same time last year.

The information was compiled by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

All islands within Maui County, reported increased unemployment (non-seasonally adjusted) over previous month figures. Maui Island has an unemployment rate of 4.6%, up from 4.0% a month earlier, and down from 8.4% a year earlier. Molokaʻi’s rate is 13.9%, up from 10.5% in May, and up from 7% a year ago. Lānaʻi’s unemployment is 4.5%, up from 4.5% in May, and up from 3.1% a year ago.

The DBEDT reports that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June was 4.3%, compared to the revised rate of 4.1% in May. Statewide, 648,350 were employed and 28,900 unemployed in June for a total seasonally adjusted labor force of 677,250. This represents an increase of 16,700 jobs over-the-year.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.6% in June for the fourth consecutive month.

The unemployment rate figures for the State of Hawai‘i and the U.S. in this release are seasonally adjusted, in accordance with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) methodology. The not seasonally adjusted rate for the State was 4.2 percent in June, compared 3.6 percent in May.

In a separate measure of employment, total nonagricultural jobs increased by 1,900 in June over May.

Job gains were experienced in Information (+300); Financial Activities (+300); Education & Health Services (+300); Leisure & Hospitality (+300); Trade, Transportation, & Utilities (+200); and Professional & Business Services (+200). Employment in Construction;  Manufacturing; and Other Services remained unchanged. Government employment rose by 300 jobs.

Over- the-year (June 2021 was the 15th month of pandemic effects), nonfarm jobs have gone up by 16,700, or 2.8%. However, in comparison with March 2020 (last month prior to pandemic effects), nonfarm jobs were down by 50,000, or -7.6%.

