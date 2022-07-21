West Side

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 69 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 78 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 69 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Sunny. Highs around 88. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

North Shore

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 72 near the shore to 51 to 56 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 84 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 71 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 69 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Sunny. Highs 80 to 89. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 69 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Tonight: Mostly clear. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 50 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs around 63 at the visitor center to around 59 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 51 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 72 near the shore to 51 to 56 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 84 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 71 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 82. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Kaunakakai

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail through the week. A typical summertime weather pattern will focus clouds and showers over windward slopes. Aside from afternoon showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island, leeward areas will be rather dry.

Discussion

Locally breezy trades and a typical summertime rainfall pattern will continue through the week. A persistent mid level ridge will keep stable conditions in place, with an inversion holding around 6,000 to 8,000 ft. As a result, trade winds will focus modest showers over windward slopes. Rainfall at most windward sites will generally be less than a quarter of an inch each day, but pockets of moisture within the trade wind flow will periodically boost rainfall. One such pocket will move in tonight and clear out late Thursday morning. Leeward Big Island will see clouds and spotty showers each afternoon, while leeward areas elsewhere will continue to experience little rainfall accumulation.

Aviation

Breezy to locally strong trade winds continue, with AIRMET Tango for low-level turbulence over and downwind of the terrain of all islands in effect for the foreseeable future.

Clouds and showers have continued to favor windward and mauka areas and have been rather persistent overnight resulting in periods of mountain obscuration. Expect AIRMET Sierra to remain in effect for windward portions of all islands through the morning hours, with conditions improving this afternoon. Otherwise, VFR conditions will prevail across the state.

Marine

High pressure north or the state will keep moderate to locally strong trade winds in place through the forecast period, with only minor fluctuations in strength. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for the typically windy waters around Maui and the Big Island through 6 PM this evening.

Only small surf is expected through this weekend along south facing shores. A new small, long-period south swell could give south shore surf a small boost early next week. A much larger long- period south swell is forecast to arrive late next week (Thursday 7/28), potentially pushing south shore surf back up above advisory levels.

Steady trade wind swell will keep east shore surf near to slightly below normal levels during the next 7 days. A small, longer period east swell associated with tropical cyclone Estelle may give surf a small boost over the weekend. North shore surf will remain flat during the next 7 days.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

