Potential problems that the public is encouraged to report. Shown here: runoff with color or odor. PC: Environmental Management, Maui District

A new online form is now available for members of the public who would like to help protect the island’s local environment and waterbodies by reporting potential stormwater problems along state highways in Maui County.

Provided by the State of Hawaiʻi, Department of Transportation Highways Division – Maui District the new “Stormwater Hotline” form is available at www.stormwatermaui.com/stormwater-hotline. It is part of Maui District’s ongoing efforts to prevent pollutants from flowing into storm drains along state highways and out to the ocean and other sensitive bodies of water.

The Stormwater Hotline page also provides descriptions of potential problems, including illicit discharges and illegal connections, and examples of what to report, such as oil spills, runoff with a distinct color or odor, and illegal dumping of trash.

According to Ty Fukuroku, program manager, Environmental Management, Maui District, the public plays a valuable role in helping to protect Maui’s environment. “Even if you’re not sure that what you’re seeing is an illicit discharge, if you let us know, we can send out a crew to check it out and if necessary, take immediate steps to safeguard the stormwater drainage system.”

Members of the public can also call Maui District’s Stormwater Hotline at 808-873-3535 to report a concern.