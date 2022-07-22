Mehani Circle fire. PC: (7.21.22) MFD

Four people were displaced by a home fire reported at around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, on Mehani Circle in Kīhei.

Responding firefighters arrived to find a working fire, involving the garage, vehicles, and attic space above the second floor of the two story home.

Crews worked to assure all occupants were out of the structure.

The fire resulted in $132,000 in damage to the structure, $45,000 in damage to its contents, and $6,500 in damage to vehicles.

The fire was brought under control at 7:31 a.m., and extinguished at 9:27 a.m.

Residents who were displaced by the incident are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Crews responding to the incident included: Engine 6, Engine 14, Ladder 14, and Hazmat 10.