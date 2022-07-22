Maui Business

Leader in innovation to speak at free online Maui TechOhana event

July 22, 2022, 7:36 AM HST
Omar Sultan, co-founder and managing partner of Sultan Ventures

The Maui Economic Development Board is hosting a free virtual Maui TechOhana event on July 27 with guest speaker Omar Sultan, co-founder and managing partner of Sultan Ventures, a boutique venture investment firm.

Sultan is an investor, mentor and community builder who believes entrepreneurship and innovation is key to shaping the world’s future for the better.

He will talk story about his experiences as a champion of innovation in Hawaiʻi at the online event that runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. To register for the online event, click here.

Maui TechOhana events provide anyone interested in Maui County’s tech industry with unique learning experiences and informal networking opportunities.

This online meeting will include virtual breakout rooms to encourage information sharing and social interaction amongst the participants.

Sultan was named one of Hawaiʻi Business Magazine’s 20 for the next 20 and Pacific Business News’ Forty under 40. Along with his brother Tarik, Sultan has been recognized as the Hawaiʻi Venture Capital Association’s Investors of the Year, and by the US Small Business Administration as the State of Hawaiʻi Small Business Advocates for Innovation.

For more than a decade Sultan Ventures has driven innovation forward by providing onramps to entrepreneurship and championing visionary entrepreneurs who are improving the way we live and work.

“Our team is deeply passionate about building a robust innovation and knowledge-based ecosystem across the islands that utilizes emerging technologies but is always grounded in ALOHA”, Sultan said. “Working with trusted partners and the community to build a secure future for our residents, especially our keiki, provides a stronger, healthier foundation for diversified, high wage, high growth careers and business opportunities.”

The event is supported by the County of Maui and the Hawaiʻi Technology Development Corporation.

