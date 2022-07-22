Maui News

Maui Nonprofit Directors Association seeks award nominations

July 22, 2022, 9:45 AM HST
* Updated July 22, 8:48 AM
The Maui Nonprofit Directors Association is seeking nominations for Community Business and Humanitarian awards, and for Outstanding Nonprofit Executive Director.

The Community Business Award is presented to a business that supports nonprofit organizations in Maui County. Nominations should include details of financial and in-kind support of philanthropic projects and the impact of gifts. It also should include encouragement and motivation of employees to take leadership roles in nonprofits and to participate in community activities.

The Humanitarian Award recognizes a Maui County resident who freely gives time, talent and money to philanthropic activities. Stewardship, recruiting and motivating of others are considered in the selection process.

Nominees for the Community Business and Humanitarian Awards need to be affiliated with members of the Maui Nonprofit Directors Association.

Outstanding Nonprofit Executive Director nominees will be judged on their leadership, vision and improvement of programs and services. Nominees must be members of the Maui Nonprofit Directors Association.

Applications are available at www.mauinonprofit.org. Applications may be mailed to Maui Nonprofit Directors Association, P.O. Box 1186, Puʻunene, HI 96784 or emailed to [email protected]

The deadline to submit nominations is noon, Aug. 26. Nominees and winners will be announced at the organization’s Annual Meeting and Leadership Awards on Sept. 29.

For more information, contact Marshall Norman at 808-579-6540 or email [email protected]

