Maui News

Nā Hoaloha ʻEkolu employees donate 1000+ Back to School kits

July 22, 2022, 4:39 PM HST
* Updated July 22, 3:21 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Nā Hoaloha ‘Ekolu employees from Old Lahaina Lūʻau, Star Noodle, Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop, and Hoaloha Bake Shop, showed their community spirit and generosity by collecting and donating more than 1,000 “Back to School” supply kits to Maui County students. .

As in years past, they focused on Maui’s rural, underserved communities; with supplies going to Hāna Elementary and High School, as well as Maunaloa Elementary, Kaunakakai Elementary, Kilohana Elementary and Kualapuʻu Charter School on Moloka’i. In addition to the kits which include supplies to start the school year; hand sanitizer systems and foggers for 57 classrooms were also donated. 

 “We are so blessed to have such a compassionate ‘ohana of employees at Nā Hoaloha ‘Ekolu. Our goal was to collect 865 kits and we were able to provide 1,052, as well as the sanitizing systems that the schools were in need of” said project chair, Kerri Aotaki.

“We’d also like to express our sincere appreciation and mahalo to Pete Bianchi of Reach Medivac for generously delivering the supplies to Moloka’i,” said project coordinator, Audrey Kaneshiro, “what an amazing community we are so fortunate to be a part of”.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Us Department Of Labor Recovers 290000 For 95 Food Truck Workers On Maui 2Maui County Gas Thefts Quadruple Year Over Year Amid Historic Prices 3Deceased Man Found Floating July 16 In Waters Off Of Kahekili Highway Has Been Identified 4Maui County Residents Urged To Use Online Form To Report Large Surf Damage 5Sir David Attenborough Narrates Bbcs Green Planet Segment Filmed In East Maui 6Kaʻanapali Beach Hotel Has New Director Of ʻimipoʻokela