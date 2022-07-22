Nā Hoaloha ‘Ekolu employees from Old Lahaina Lūʻau, Star Noodle, Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop, and Hoaloha Bake Shop, showed their community spirit and generosity by collecting and donating more than 1,000 “Back to School” supply kits to Maui County students. .

As in years past, they focused on Maui’s rural, underserved communities; with supplies going to Hāna Elementary and High School, as well as Maunaloa Elementary, Kaunakakai Elementary, Kilohana Elementary and Kualapuʻu Charter School on Moloka’i. In addition to the kits which include supplies to start the school year; hand sanitizer systems and foggers for 57 classrooms were also donated.

“We are so blessed to have such a compassionate ‘ohana of employees at Nā Hoaloha ‘Ekolu. Our goal was to collect 865 kits and we were able to provide 1,052, as well as the sanitizing systems that the schools were in need of” said project chair, Kerri Aotaki.

“We’d also like to express our sincere appreciation and mahalo to Pete Bianchi of Reach Medivac for generously delivering the supplies to Moloka’i,” said project coordinator, Audrey Kaneshiro, “what an amazing community we are so fortunate to be a part of”.