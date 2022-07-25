Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 06:01 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:54 PM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:55 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:08 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:40 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:23 PM HST. Sunrise 5:58 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new small south swell has been arriving and will continue as the day progresses. This swell will then persist into Wednesday. A larger south swell is then expected to arrive Wednesday night and Thursday, with surf heights possibly reaching the low-end advisory level Friday and Saturday. Moderate trade winds over and upwind of the state will continue to produce short-period choppy surf along east facing shores, while north shores will remain nearly flat.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.