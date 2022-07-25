Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 25, 2022

July 25, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 06:01 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:54 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:07 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:55 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:08 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:40 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:23 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:07 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new small south swell has been arriving and will continue as the day progresses. This swell will then persist into Wednesday. A larger south swell is then expected to arrive Wednesday night and Thursday, with surf heights possibly reaching the low-end advisory level Friday and Saturday. Moderate trade winds over and upwind of the state will continue to produce short-period choppy surf along east facing shores, while north shores will remain nearly flat. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

      Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
      
 
  
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Maui Golfer Is Mercedes Hole In One Winner At Hale Makua Golf Tournament  2Hikers Suffering From Hypothermia And Dehydration Rescued At Haleakala On Maui  3Maui Crews Respond To Piʻihana Fire  4Maui Obituaries Week Ending July 24 2022  5Free At Home Covid 19 Test Kit Distribution For Maui Residents July 26  6Mauis Axis Deer Population Grows To 60k Emergency Relief Period Continues