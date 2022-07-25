Maui Surf Forecast for July 25, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|5:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:07 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|5:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:07 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A new small south swell has been arriving and will continue as the day progresses. This swell will then persist into Wednesday. A larger south swell is then expected to arrive Wednesday night and Thursday, with surf heights possibly reaching the low-end advisory level Friday and Saturday. Moderate trade winds over and upwind of the state will continue to produce short-period choppy surf along east facing shores, while north shores will remain nearly flat.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com