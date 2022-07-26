Maui News
Kaunoa Senior Services offering online classes in August
Kaunoa Senior Services, a division of Maui County’s Department of Housing and Human Concerns, is offering a variety of online classes via Zoom in August for seniors 55 years old and older.
Classes include:
- Move It! Monday at 8 a.m. Mondays
- Stretching at 9 a.m. Tuesdays
- Yoga at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays
- Interval Training at 9 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays
- Strength Training at 11 a.m. Wednesdays
- Low-Impact Aerobics at 9 a.m. Thursdays
- Strength & Conditioning Exercises at 10 a.m. Thursdays
- Range of Motion Exercises at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
- Bamboo Watercolor Painting at 10 a.m. (90 minutes), Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
- Step-by-Step Acrylic Painting at 10 a.m. (90 minutes), Aug. 24, 31
- Live Your Life Well by Mental Health America of Hawai’i at 11 a.m. Aug. 16
- Sewing: Grid Quilting at 10 a.m. Aug. 9
- Growing Herbs Successfully at 11 a.m. Aug. 18
- Dementia Conversations by the Alzheimer’s Association at 3 p.m. Aug. 17
- Cyber Security at 11 a.m. Aug. 25
- Acai Fruit Bowl at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 26
- The Geographical History of Israel at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 26
Signed waivers are required for all classes, which are conducted via Zoom. Class participants need an internet connection, a laptop or desk computer, smart phone or tablet with built-in microphone, camera and speakers.
For more information and to register, call 808-270-7308 or 808-270-4310.
