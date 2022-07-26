Kaunoa Senior Services sign. Photo Credit: County of Maui.

Kaunoa Senior Services, a division of Maui County’s Department of Housing and Human Concerns, is offering a variety of online classes via Zoom in August for seniors 55 years old and older.

Classes include:

Move It! Monday at 8 a.m. Mondays

Stretching at 9 a.m. Tuesdays

Yoga at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Interval Training at 9 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays

Strength Training at 11 a.m. Wednesdays

Low-Impact Aerobics at 9 a.m. Thursdays

Strength & Conditioning Exercises at 10 a.m. Thursdays

Range of Motion Exercises at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Bamboo Watercolor Painting at 10 a.m. (90 minutes), Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Step-by-Step Acrylic Painting at 10 a.m. (90 minutes), Aug. 24, 31

Live Your Life Well by Mental Health America of Hawai’i at 11 a.m. Aug. 16

Sewing: Grid Quilting at 10 a.m. Aug. 9

Growing Herbs Successfully at 11 a.m. Aug. 18

Dementia Conversations by the Alzheimer’s Association at 3 p.m. Aug. 17

Cyber Security at 11 a.m. Aug. 25

Acai Fruit Bowl at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 26

The Geographical History of Israel at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 26

Signed waivers are required for all classes, which are conducted via Zoom. Class participants need an internet connection, a laptop or desk computer, smart phone or tablet with built-in microphone, camera and speakers.

For more information and to register, call 808-270-7308 or 808-270-4310.