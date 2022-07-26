Maui News

Maui Job Openings: Featured Positions from July 20 – 26

July 26, 2022, 8:30 PM HST
* Updated July 26, 2:15 PM
Maui Now’s featured jobs from July 20 to 26, 2022. Add your job listing.

Wedding and Catering Manager, Fairmont Kea Lani – Maui

Description: Through your passion and motivation, you sell memorable experiences to guests who stay at the property. You are professional and knowledgeable about your property, and you build strong relationships that creates a bond with your guests.

APPLY NOW

Dental Assistant, Wailea Dental

Description: Do you enjoy working in the dental field and helping patients’ smile? If so, then this is the job for you! We are looking for a rockstar DA, someone who is personable and hard working to join our awesome Wailea Dental ohana. Full benefits are offered, and starting pay at $25-$30 and hour depending on experience.

LEARN MORE

Maintenance Supervisor, Westin Hotels & Resorts

Description: Assist management in hiring, training, scheduling, evaluating, counseling, disciplining, and motivating and coaching employees. Follow all company and safety and security policies and procedures; report maintenance problems, safety hazards, accidents, or injuries; and complete safety training and certifications. Ensure uniform and personal appearance are clean and professional and maintain confidentiality of proprietary information.

LEARN MORE

Assistant Store Manager, Spencer Gifts

Description: Spirit Halloween has one single goal, to deliver the very best Halloween experience possible to all of our guests. We are the largest seasonal Halloween retailer in the world and the premier destination for everything Halloween. Since being acquired by Spencer Gifts, LLC in 1999, we have grown from 63 locations to over 1,450 across the United States and Canada and service the globe on SpiritHalloween.com.

LEARN MORE

Construction Journeyman, Premier Restoration Hawaii

Description: We are currently looking for a Reconstruction Journeyman to join our team. A reconstruction specialist should have strong organization and communication skills with the ability to interact well with clients, subcontractors and their co-workers. In addition to working in all types of weather conditions, they should exhibit good judgment, high ethical standards as well as excellent oral and written communication skills.

LEARN MORE

Maui Jobs
