Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 26, 2022

July 26, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:40 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:23 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:07 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 09:10 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:55 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 07:17 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain up today, then ease through midweek as a south swell moves out. A larger south swell is expected to fill in through the day Thursday, then peak late Friday through Saturday near or just below the advisory level. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy through Wednesday, then drop off through the second half of the week as the trades ease. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

      Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
      
 
  
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Maui Mainstay Restaurant Tiffanys Gets New Start With Chef Sheldon Simeon Wife Janice  2Husband Of Woman Hurt By Monk Seal Says She Was In The Wrong Place At The Wrong Time  3Maui Golfer Is Mercedes Hole In One Winner At Hale Makua Golf Tournament  4Fraud Public Corruption Charges Filed In Case Involving Affordable Housing On Hawaiʻi Island  5Owners Of Animatronic Dinosaurs On Maui Seek Help To Recover Costs Of Stolen Trailer  6Maui Crews Respond To Piʻihana Fire