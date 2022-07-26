Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:40 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:23 PM HST. Sunrise 5:58 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 09:10 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:55 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 07:17 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:51 PM HST. Sunrise 5:58 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain up today, then ease through midweek as a south swell moves out. A larger south swell is expected to fill in through the day Thursday, then peak late Friday through Saturday near or just below the advisory level. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy through Wednesday, then drop off through the second half of the week as the trades ease.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.