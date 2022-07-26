Maui News

Molokaʻi, Honolulu Airports to receive $34M to improve infrastructure and safety

July 26, 2022, 11:04 AM HST
Moloka‘i Airport and the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Oʻahu will receive nearly $34 million in combined funding from the US Department of Transportation to improve their runways and taxiways.

“This new federal funding will improve our airports on Moloka‘i and O‘ahu, helping us rebuild runways to make them safer and last longer,” said US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), Chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation and Housing.

Nearly $23 million in funding will be used to rebuild about 7,755 feet of runway and taxiway pavement at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on O‘ahu, and $11 million in funding will be used to strengthen 4,796 feet of runways and taxiways and 9,661 square yards of apron pavement at Moloka‘i Airport.

