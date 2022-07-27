Applications are available, and a lottery will be held for the Kaiāulu O Halele’a, Kihei affordable housing rental project in South Maui.

All persons interested in applying for an affordable rental apartment at Halele’a Street off of Līpoa Parkway in Kīhei are invited to pick up, complete and turn in an Initial Application at:

All applications meeting the program requirements and delivered in person by the deadline of 7 p.m., Aug. 6, 2022 will be reviewed for eligibility in the lottery that will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Kaiwahine Village Community Center. A video link will be provided to all applicants to facilitate remote participation in the lottery. Residents of Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Hāna should contact the Property Manager at 808-206-8103 for instructions. Move in projected for November 2022 to March 2023.

Kaiāulu O Halele’a is an Equal Housing Opportunity apartment complex. It is privately owned, offering affordable housing in two-, three-, and four-bedroom units.

The head-of-household must be 18 years of age or older, or be an emancipated minor or married (if under 18 years old). Eligible applicant incomes cannot exceed the County of Maui Area Median Income (AMI) listed below. If your total income is less than the 60% AMI income based on the size of your household, you may qualify.

Income Limits based on published LIHTC Income Limits (subject to change)

Applicants do not need to attend the lottery. The first 118 applicants selected will be contacted within seven days to be reviewed for eligibility to move in. The last two units will be reserved for management and staff. Initial applications received after the deadline will be placed on the wait list by the date and time they are received, and may be processed only after all applications that are eligible from the lottery are processed.

Household annual income must not exceed the program income limits.

Security Deposit will be required.

Income limits vary by household size.

The household size must be appropriate for the available apartment.

For more information, contact [email protected] Managing Agent, Broker (RB-22919), or view the Ikaika ʻOhana website at www.ikaikaohana.org. Both are Equal Housing Opportunity companies.