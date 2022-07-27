For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment from July 28 to Aug. 3, find our comprehensive listing here.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

NPR calls her songs “boundary-defying epic music.

Grammy winner Corinne Bailey Rae, Friday

Multiple Grammy winner Corinne Bailey Rae who shot to stardom from Leeds, England with her self-titled #1 debut album featuring the global hits “Put Your Records On” and “Like A Star” will be performing at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center Friday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m.

Rae’s third album, “The Heart Speaks in Whispers” in 2016 was described by NPR as “boundary-defying, epic music.” The album featured the stunning “Green Aphrodisiac” named one of the “10 best R&B songs of 2016” by Billboard and selected by President Obama for his summer playlist.

The new songs soared in her live performances as Baily Rae embarked on a worldwide tour, including festivals and a special guest appearance for Stevie Wonder’s BST Hyde Park London concert.

She was awarded her first Grammy in 2008 for Album of the Year when featured on Herbie Hancock’s River: The Joni Letters. Her second album, The Sea (2010) was nominated for the prestigious Mercury Music Prize. The subsequent EP Is This Love garnered a Grammy for Best R&B Performance.

The new songs soared in her live performances as Bailey Rae embarked on a worldwide tour, including festivals and a special guest appearance for Stevie Wonder’s BST Hyde Park London concert. Bailey Rae continues to collaborate and perform with artists across musical genres, including Mary J Blige, Al Green, Herbie Hancock, KING, Paul McCartney, Kele Okereke (Bloc Party), the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Questlove, Salaam Rami, RZA, Tyler The Creator, Paul Weller, Stevie Wonder, Tracey Thorn, Logic, Mick Jenkins, and many more.

To view “Put Your Records On,” click here.

The MACC Box Office windows are currently closed for window sales but open for pre-show, will-call tickets pick up only. Use of print-at-home ticketing is recommended. The MACC Box Office is accessible for inquiries only via email at [email protected] or phone at 808-242-7649, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Extraordinary string quartet performs Queen Liliuokalani’s music at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Saturday, as well as a Brahms’ opus featuring former Maui resident Kisa Uradomo.

Mana Music Quartet, Saturday

Songs written by Hawai’i Queen Liliʻuokalani will be performed by the award-winning group The Mana Music Quartet at the McCoy Studio Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday, July 30. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

The group’s album ”Queen Liliʻuokalani” won the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for “Best Instrumental Album of the Year” in 2021. The album includes 15 of the Queen’s more than 160 songs composed by her.

Liliʻuokalani was the last reigning monarch of Hawaiʻi.

This first and only live presentation of their album will also include Brahms’ epic String Quintet No. 2 Op 111 featuring special guest violinist Kisa Uradomo, a former Maui resident and graduate of King Kekaulike High School.

The Mana Music Quartet consists of Joshua Nakazawa, cellist; Eric Silberger, violinist, Mann-Wen Lo, violinist, and Duane Padilla, violist. The program also includes Brahms’ String Quintet No. 2 Op111.

For tickets, visit www.mauiarts.org.

Artist Zenobia Lakdawalla Installation is a part of the Paper Wind Exibit featured at the Schafer Internataional Gallery at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. The exhibit continues through Aug. 20.

Paper Water Wind art exhibit

Schaefer International Gallery presents the exhibit “Paper Water Wind” through Aug. 20. Admission is free. This invitational exhibition brings together a dynamic group of artists who explore the themes of water and wind through the medium of paper. New York artist Wes Bruce has returned to build an immersive paper installation in the gallery. Wes is known for his memorable 2013 Schaefer Gallery installation Taken By Wonder.

Participating artists also include Zenobia Lakdawalla, Erin McAdams, Janetta Napp, Deborah Nehmad, Koichi Yamamoto, and Keith Yurdana. Gallery Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For queries go to mauiarts.org or call 808-243-4258.

2nd Annual Start With A Cart, Saturday

The “2nd Annual Start With A Cart” competition involving Maui brand products takes place at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hawaiʻi brands, including apparel, accessories, products and services, are being invited to compete for three months of free rent at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center, and the public is invited to vote for their favorite brands. The first 200 guests with proof of voting will receive a swag bag. Live entertainment includes singer/guitarist Natalie Robles performing from 2 to 3 p.m. Robles entertains at several venues on Maui weekly, including the Wailea Marriott and the Fairmont Kea Lani. The annual project is sponsored in part by the Maui County Office of Economic Development. For more information, go to queenkaahumanucenter.com.

Maui Sugar Museum tour

Tours of Maui’s Sugar Museum are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission is free to residents and children 5 and under. Tickets are also on sale for Maui Plantation Days Festival scheduled for Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. The festival celebrates the plantation era with the food and the cultures of those ethnic groups who contributed to the growth of the sugarcane industry. For more information including festival tickets, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with 200 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, July 30. from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Morning Mākeke, Saturday

Wailuku Jodo Mission has organized a monthly “Morning Mākeke” crafts fair Saturday, July 30, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its 67 Central Avenue location. The aim is to support beginning businesses and artisans. Some children activities are free, including a Kingyo Sukui game known as “Japanese Goldfish Scoop.” For more information, contact Shannon Loo at 808-282-2527.

Wilde’s comedy continues

A romantic humorous stroll through Victorian England continues in Oscar Wilde’s acclaimed comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest” at the ʻĪao Theatre Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 31, at 3 p.m. The play, a satiric comedy, takes place in Victorian England and provides a view of the triviality of some social conventions of the upper class of that era. It is being directed by Todd Van Amburgh. For more information including tickets, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

Author Patrick Patterson

East Meets West series features Hawaiʻi author

College professor Patrick Patterson will be discussing how popular music has helped to shape cross-cultural relations among Asians and Westerners, including Japan and Hawaiʻi.

Patterson, a professor in Asian Studies, is the guest speaker in a “East Meets West” series Saturday, July 30, at :1:30 p.m. at the Stanley Izumigawa Resource Center at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center. The event is free and open to the public, but due to social distancing requirements, reservations are required. The “East Meets West” series examines the similarities and differences between the cultures of Japan and Hawaiʻi

by inviting professionals in diverse fields to share their knowledge.

Patterson is a professor of history at Honolulu Community College, and an adjunct professor of Asian Studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, where he specializes in east Asian popular culture and Hhstory. In 2018 he published “Music and Words: Producing Popular Songs in Japan, 1887-1952, “a book about the inception of Japan’s recording industry and its first great pop song composer, Nakayama Shimpei. To register for the free lectures, call the NVMC at 808-244-6862 or visit the website at www.nvmc.org

Wind Monkeys, Saturday morning

The Wind Monkeys perform in a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, July 30, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Steel guitarist Geri Valdriz

Kikakila, Valdriz Monday

The band Kikakila with lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Aug. 1, at 11 a.m.. The performance is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Fraser performs Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser along with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

KĪHEI

Kanekoa returns

The ʻukulele-power band Kanekoa returns to perform at the Maui ProArts Playhouse Saturday, July 30, as part of its Morning Star Tour. Kanekoa performed at the 45th Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards on Oahu last week. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the performance is at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Grammy winner Cruz, Wednesday

Grammy Award-winning singer John Cruz presents an intimate personal concert at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. Cruz, who recently won the Best Music Video Award for “It’s Time to Build a Bridge” at the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, is known for his popular “Island Style” song and also his participation in Playing For Change’s “All Along The Watchtower” on youtube.com. For more information, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Former Burnin’ Love musical director Dayan Kai is among the artists performing at the Piano Showcase at the ProArts Playhouse Sunday, July 31, at 3 p.m.

Piano Showcase, Sunday

A Piano Showcase of blues, rock, jazz and soul takes place at ProArts Playhouse Sunday, July 31, at 3 p.m. The showcase features David Fraser, Marcus Johnston, and Dayan Kai. Kai is the former music director for the Elvis Presley Tribute Show “Burnin’ Love” at Maui Magic Theatre. For more information, including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

“Awkward” music, open mic Thursday

The group Awkward Conversations provides live music and dancing at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Thursday, July 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. The program moves to a mix of open mic comedy, music, spoken word or whatever else the performers wish from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, July 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire

Esquire & Gilliom, Thursday

ʻUkulele virtuoso Vince Esquire and Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Eric Gilliom perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m. Gilliom, who has sung on Broadway, is a multi-talented performer. Esquire is a member of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa which went on a U.S. tour recently. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or contact Nalu’s, 808-891-8650.

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, July 29, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Jazz trio, Saturday & Sunday

The Gordon S jazz trio performs at Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31, during brunch from 10 a.m. to noon. The trio includes Gordon S at saxophone, with a keyboardist and drummer. For more information, call 808-874-9299.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, July 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Magic show, Sunday

Brenton Keith performs a magic show at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill’s Sunday, July 31, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

Kaulana Kanekoa and Don Lopez

Kanekoa & Lopez, Sunday

Singer Kaulana Kanekoa performs with expert bassist Don Lopez at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Sunday, July 31, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Kanekoa is the lead singer/song writer of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa that recently completed a tour of western states. Lopez is the bassist for Kanekoa’s group and played with the band led by the late Willie K. For more information, go to naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, July 31, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Rospond, poetic folk

Songwriter Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” Monday, Aug. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the South Shore Tiki Lounge. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Dancing & comedy, Tuesday

Live music and dancing occurs with In Between at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. Later, open mic comedy night takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Robles, Tiki lounge

Singer/guitarist Natalie Robles performs at South Shore Tiki Lounge Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. She sings a variety of songs during her performance, including soulful acoustic music. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Wainwright at Gilligans

Violin/fiddle player Willie Wainwright, singer Jennifer Weatherly and guitarist Jeff Hornbeck perform country favorites at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. Then, Maui’s only comedy club opens with professional comedians from Maui and elsewhere from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com and williamwainwright.com

Jamie Gallo

Gallo, at Tiki & ʻOhana

Rock ’n roll and blues singer and guitarist Jamie Gallo entertains at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. She performs at ʻOhana Seafood Bar and Grill at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Robles, Wednesday

Acoustic soul singer Natalie Robles performs at What Ales You Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 808-214-6581 or go to whatalesyoukihei.com

LAHAINA

Lenny Castanellos

House Shakers, Thursday

The House Shakers with Grammy Award-winning bassist and vocalist Lenny Castanellos performs classic rock and blues on a stage at Fleetwood’s main stage Thursday, July 28, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Other band members are Kenny Geiser on guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. Meanwhile, the Pohai Trio performs at the same time on the rooftop stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Historic tours through the Wo Hing Temple may be made by reservation at the lahainarestoration.org

Historic Lahaina tours

Tours are available to the historic Wo Hing Temple and Baldwin Home upon reservation. The Wo Hing Temple once served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin’s family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. The nonprofit Lahaina Restoration Foundation also offers a Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations may be made by going to lahainarestoration.org Click on Lahaina Historic Sites.

Uncle Benny Uyetake

Uyetake at Kimo’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, July 28, and Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. He’s opened for a number of artists, including Boz Scaggs and Judy Collins.

McLaughlin, Thursday

Shawn McLaughlin & Friends sing a variety of contemporary rock ’n roll songs at Down The Hatch Thursday, July 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Free ʻukulele lessons. Thursday

Free ʻukulele lessons take place at the center stage of the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, July 28, at 2:30 p.m. Learn to play this Hawaiian instrument with your friends and family. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Late night dancing, Friday-Saturday

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Friday and Saturday nights, July 29 and 30, from 10 to 11:55 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Lambert at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry

Pianist and singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Taryn Alessandro is the featured artist in attendance. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com

West at Fleetwood’s, Friday

Paul West performs at Fleetwood’s main bar Friday, July 29, during happy hour starting 3 p.m. West has a classic acoustic style and warm stage presence. He performs classic rock, country, blues and his own original music. Levi Poasa and The House Shakers entertain on separate stages at 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Arts Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items, such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes exhibits of jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

West at Fleetwood’s, Saturday

Adrian Trevino and Paul West perform on different stages at Fleetwood’s Saturday, July 30, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. West plays a variety of classic rock, country, blues and original songs. Trevino performs classic blues and soul music. Some are original members of the Wilie K. band. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

A variety of leis are sold at the Maui Gift & Craft Fair at the Lahaina Gateway Sunday.

Maui Gift & Craft Fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair takes place at the Lahaina Gateway Sunday, July 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some 50 vendors sell various gifts and crafts. For more information, go to mauigiftandcraftfair.com or call 808-825-4130.

Trevino, Monday

The Adrian Trevino Band and Levi Poasa Band perform on different stages at Fleetwood’s Monday, Aug. 1, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Trevino performs soul music and classic blues. Poasa plays rock, Hawaiian reggae, and island soul. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Free hula, Sunday and Tuesday

A free hula show takes place on the stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, July 31, from 1 to 2 p.m., and a free hula lesson for all ages occurs Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Quick at Down The Hatch

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, Aug. 1, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Gilliom, Esquire at Frida’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Eric Gilliom and ʻukulele virtuoso Vince Esquire entertain at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Aug. 2, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Gilliom performs with Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band and, and Esquire is the lead ʻukulele player with the group Kanekoa and has performed with the Allman Brothers Band. For more information, go to fridasmaui.com or call 808-661-1287.

Hartz, Tuesday

Will Hartz entertains at Down The Hatch Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Tepora, then Wilson’s karaoke Wednesday

Jason Tepora performs solo with a variety of songs including contemporary rock ’n roll at Down The Hatch Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 3 to 5 p.m. Then from 8 to 10 p.m., Tripp Wilson presents “Karaoke” with a live band. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

HONOKŌWAI

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz, Friday, July 29, and on Monday, Aug. 1, with Margie Heart and Sienna Daise, from 7 to 10 p.m. Walls will be playing with friends on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

George Kahumoku and Tia Carrere

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Kahumoku’s tour with Carrere and Ho grows

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner George Kahumoku’s U.S. tour with Daniel Ho and actress/singer Tia Carrere is growing with the addition of Triple Door in Seattle, Washington on Oct. 4. Others include Soquel, California on July 30, Blue Note in Napa on Sept. 25, Lone Tree Arts Center in Lone Tree Colorado on Oct. 2, and Irvine Barclay Theatre in Irvine, California on Oct. 15. Ho sings and plays the guitar, ʻukulele, and piano. For tour information, including a request for a show in your area, go to kahumoku.com

John Cruz

Grammy winner Cruz at Kapalua

Grammy award winner John Cruz will be performing at the newly reimagined Alaloa Lounge at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, July 29, from 6 to 9 p.m. A renowned singer-sonwrier, Cruz engages audiences in rich story-telling through a wide range of songs including Hawaiian, blues, folk, and R&B. Cruz, who recently won the Best Music Video Award for “It’s Time to Build a Bridge” at the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, is known for his popular “Island Style” song and also his participation in Playing For Change’s “All Along The Watchtower” on youtube.com. Live music at the Lounge is offered seven days a week at no cover charge. Parking is complimentary. For more information, go to johncruz.com and ritzcarlton.com/maui

Kaapana, Kahumoku Wednesday

Slack key artist Ledward Kaapana, former member of Hui Ohana, joins Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his ohana to perform at the Napilikai Beach Club Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m. For more information including ticket information, go to slackkeyshow.com.

MAKAWAO

Hui Noʻeau art classes

Hui Noʻeau offers art classes for adults and youths and sells works created by artists. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Jimi Hendrix lives, at least in his music, and proof of it is in the Rainbow Bridge Celebration in Paia Saturday.

Rainbow Bridge Celebration

A Jimi Hendrix Rainbow Bridge Celebration is planned at the Electric Church Maui in Paia Town Saturday, July 30, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Hendrix performed a legendary concert called “Rainbow Bridge” on Maui. One of the entertainers will be multi-talented Uncle Benny Uyetake who has opened for a number of groups, including War, Los Lobos, America, Jackson Browne, Bozz Scaggs, and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. The event is organized by the nonprofit Maui Chapter of the Jimi Hendrix Foundation. For more information, email [email protected]

St. Rita Catholic Church

St. Rita Catholic Church’s 100th Jubilee

St. Rita Catholic Church is observing its 100th Jubilee on Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31.

On Saturday, a Healing Mass occurs at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by dinner. On Sunday, a Celebration Mass with Bishop Larry Silva takes place at 10:30 p.m. followed by lunch and entertainment until 3 p.m. All are welcome but the church is asking to help prepare for this great celebration by getting on its list. Parking will be at Haiku Community Center with shuttle service to the church. For more information, call 808-575-2601

Jazz with Johnstone, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends perform at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No cover charge.

MĀʻALAEA

Ladies Night is on Thursday at da Maui Playground.

Ladies Night, Thursday

Da Playground is hosting a “Ladies Night” Thursday. Get on the guest list for free. Doors open at 8 p.m. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Ultra Glow, Friday

All Access Entertainment presents “Ultra Glow” at da Playground Maui Friday, July 29. Quite a few DJs, including Wok Sauce live from NYC, and DJ Kamikaze, will be performng. 21+. Doors open at 8 p.m. Come dressed to impress for red carpet photos. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Fiesta Saturday

Da Playground and DJ Jamn J presents Fiesta Saturday, July 30. Dance music includes, reggae ton, Banda, merengue, salsa rock en espanol, and bachata. It’s features Maui’s largest LED dance floor and new laser light show. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Myssfits Drag Revue

Drag Revue, Sunday

ManCandy Productions presents “The Girly Show, Myssfits Drag Revue” at da Playground Maui Sunday, July 31, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Date Night, Tuesday

The Date Night Band out of Chicago is performing music for a “Date Night” on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Singer-songwriter Rozzi

Rozzi at Grand Wailea, Saturday

Singer-songwriter Rozzi will be performing at the Grand Wailea Resort’s Chapel Lawn Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The performance is in special partnership with Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles. Rozzi, who performed a sold-out arena tour supporting Maroon 5, will bring her smoky, full-bodied vocals to the resort. Rozzi will be singing from a special playlists available exclusively for Grand Wailea guests. For more information, call 808-875-1234. For tickets, go to grandwailea.com and look under “Weddings & Events.”

Robles at Kapa

Natale Robles sings soulful acoustic music with Josh Hearl at the Wailea Beach Resort’s Kapa Bar & Grill Thursday and Friday, July 28 and 29, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. She performs poolside where there is a great view, so you may want to ask for seats closer to her. For more information, call 808-879-1922.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, July 28, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiians weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Thorne at Mulligans, Friday

Murray Thorne performs at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, July 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, July 29, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Naor Nave, Tempa Singer and Willie Wainwright entertain at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday.

Naor, Tempa at Mulligans

Tempa Singer, the Naor Project, and violinist Willie Wainwright entertain with soul and fold music at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday, July 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Robles, Luana Lounge

Singer/guitarist Natalie Robles performs at Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge Saturday, July 30, from 7 to 9 p.m. She sings soulful acoustic music. For more information, call 808-875-4100 or inquire at [email protected]

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit perform at Pita Paradise in Makena Sunday, July 31, at 6 p.m. They play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com .

Island Soul, Mulligans

Island Soul entertains at Mulligans On The Blue on Sunset Sunday, July 31, with dancing from 5 to 8 p.m. The band features a soulful, rock, funky flair. Check by going to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Alika Nakooka Wednesday

Award-winning Hawaiian singer Alika Nakooka performs at the lower valley performance area at The Shops at Wailea Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Nakooka has shared the stage with Hawaiʻi’s top entertainers and legendary artists, including Ray Charles, Bill Medley, and Chubby Checker. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com

