Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 3-5 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 4-6 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 07:17 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:51 PM HST. Sunrise 5:58 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:30 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:34 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:52 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:19 PM HST. Sunrise 5:58 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will lower below the summertime average today. A new long-period south swell is expected to arrive on Thursday, and build Thursday night. This swell is forecast to peak Friday, and hold into Saturday. The surf heights may approach the High Surf Advisory threshold along south facing shores during the peak of this event. This south swell will slowly lower from Sunday into early next week. Modest, choppy surf will continue along east facing shores today. Surf is expected to lower slightly along east facing shores from late tonight through Friday as the trades ease. Surf heights will gradually increase along east facing shores from later this weekend into early next week as the trades strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.