Maui Surf Forecast for July 27, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|3-5
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:06 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:06 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will lower below the summertime average today. A new long-period south swell is expected to arrive on Thursday, and build Thursday night. This swell is forecast to peak Friday, and hold into Saturday. The surf heights may approach the High Surf Advisory threshold along south facing shores during the peak of this event. This south swell will slowly lower from Sunday into early next week. Modest, choppy surf will continue along east facing shores today. Surf is expected to lower slightly along east facing shores from late tonight through Friday as the trades ease. Surf heights will gradually increase along east facing shores from later this weekend into early next week as the trades strengthen.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com