Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 27, 2022

July 27, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
4-6 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 07:17 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:30 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:34 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:52 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will lower below the summertime average today. A new long-period south swell is expected to arrive on Thursday, and build Thursday night. This swell is forecast to peak Friday, and hold into Saturday. The surf heights may approach the High Surf Advisory threshold along south facing shores during the peak of this event. This south swell will slowly lower from Sunday into early next week. Modest, choppy surf will continue along east facing shores today. Surf is expected to lower slightly along east facing shores from late tonight through Friday as the trades ease. Surf heights will gradually increase along east facing shores from later this weekend into early next week as the trades strengthen. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
