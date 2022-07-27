The Miss Maui Nui Preliminary Pageant and Lāna’i Coronation Ceremony, presented by ALOHAIMLINDSAY Productions LLC, takes place on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 from 3-6 p.m. at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

This marks a return of a live audience for this year’s Preliminary Pageant event.

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is the official venue sponsor. The public is invited to cheer on their favorite contestant, and support four current titleholders who will be ending their year-long reign and crowning their successors.

“With the expansion of the program to reflect Maui Nui, this year is truly something special,” event organizers said. “For the first time in our program’s history, we will be including a Coronation Ceremony for our Lānaʻi wāhine.”

The Lānaʻi winner, alongside four newly crowned Maui titleholders will represent Maui Nui at the Miss Hawaiʻi USA and Hawaiʻi Teen USA State Pageant in December.

General admission tickets for the upcoming Maui event are $45 each (plus tax) and are now on sale through EventBrite. Livestream tickets are also $45 and will be available in early August.

Live performances feature UHMC’s very own DanceKlub as well as a sneak peak fashion show from the local brand, Pulelehua Maui.

Those interested in supporting the growing program are invited to become an official sponsor, purchase an event ticket, or make a monetary donation. All donations made go directly toward production costs and expenses, creating workshops for wāhine participants, and fund various community initiatives.