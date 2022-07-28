VC: Maui Police Department

As Maui County begins the school year soon, the Maui Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in ensuring students arrive safely on campus.

Motorists are reminded to adhere to all posted speed limits within school zones and be mindful of young pedestrians. “We encourage pedestrians of all ages to use marked crosswalks, follow the direction of school crossing guards, and be alert while walking in traffic areas,” police said in a press release today.

“In light of recent events across the nation, the Maui Police Department wants to assure the community that one of the department’s top priorities is ensuring our schools are safe,” according to the release. The department reports it has emergency plans and procedures in place to prevent and respond to an emergency event.

The community can expect increased uniformed patrols in all school district areas throughout the county and School Resource Officers on campus at their designated schools, the release said.

“Promoting a conducive learning environment is one of the Maui Police Department’s priorities, and we hope this brings some reassurance as your child begins the school year,” according to the MPD release.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity on campus is urged to contact campus security, their School Resource Officer, or the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400 or in an emergency at 911.