Director David Daly of the Maui Economic Opportunity Business Development Center teaches an in-person/virtual Core Four Business Planning course on July 19 at MEO in Wailuku. BDC is adding credit counseling services to its list of entrepreneurial, business and consumer services. PC: MEO

Residents facing worrisome credit debt or needing advice on managing their student loans can now turn to Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center for help.

The Business Development Center recently certified staff members on Maui and Moloka‘i as national consumer counseling professionals and expanded services by offering credit counseling services at no charge to the public.

BDC is known for instilling the skills entrepreneurs need to be successful through the Core Four Business Planning series, helping existing businesses expand with microloans and guidance and offering financial literacy classes to those interested in getting a grip on their budgets.

There has been a gap in nonprofit credit counseling services on Maui for several years, and BDC is looking to fill the void.

BDC’s credit counseling professionals can perform an in-depth analysis on an individual’s or family’s financial situation to help find ways to save and get out of debt. Services include debt consolidation, which can reduce interest rates by more than 60 percent and monthly payments on credit cards by 25 percent.

Two members of BDC are certified student loan counselors as well. They can review financial profiles, including federal student loans, and work to find affordable solutions.

“Credit counselors cannot wave a magic wand and make debt disappear,” said BDC Director David Daly. “They can help reduce interest rates and develop a debt management and repayment plan that is doable and avoids bankruptcy. We also can help prevent future credit and debt problems through our counseling process.”

For more information about the credit counseling program, contact MEO Business Development Center at (808) 243-4318.