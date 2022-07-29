Maui County Councilmember Yui Lei Sugimura

The Infrastructure and Transportation Committee will meet Monday at 9 a.m. to discuss proposed projects to be funded by earmarks from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and other congressionally directed spending and community project funding.

Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura made the announcement, saying the committee will discuss federally funded Maui County projects relating to various agencies.

Status reports will be provided for projects from the Police Department, Fire Department, Mayor’s Office of Economic Development, Maui Emergency Management Agency, Department of Public Works, Department of Transportation, Department of Management and Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization, she said.

“Last year, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill allocated approximately $2.8 billion for Hawai‘i to improve roads and bridges and expand high-speed internet access,” said Sugimura, who chairs the committee and is in her third term holding the council seat for the Upcountry Maui residency area. “And with the return of federal earmarks last year, Sen. Schatz secured $23 million in appropriations for the County of Maui, and we will discuss how the funding can directly benefit the infrastructure and transportation needs of our community.”

In addition to receiving written testimony and verbal testimony by phone or video conference, in person testimony will be offered at the Mayor’s Conference Room on the 9th floor of the Kalana O Maui Building, 200 S. High St., Wailuku.

The meeting will also be available to view live online and on Akakū Channel 53.