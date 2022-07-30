Maui News

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Piʻilani Highway crash

July 30, 2022, 11:03 PM HST
* Updated July 30, 11:13 PM
Piʻilani Hwy at Lipoa (7:45 p.m. 7.30.22) PC: Hawaiʻi DOT

A motorcyclist is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries as the result of a crash on the Piʻilani Highway on Saturday night.

The collision was reported at around 5:37 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on the highway, about 549 feet south of Kūlanihākoʻi Street in Kīhei.

A preliminary police investigation reveals that a black 2022 Harley Davidson PCMC, operated by a 37-year-old Wailuku male, was traveling northbound on Piʻilani Highway, weaving through the center delineators within the construction zone, when he lost control and was ejected onto the roadway.

As a result of this collision, the male suffered critical life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment.

Police say the investigation reveals that the operator of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. 

The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol are pending as the investigation is ongoing.

The highway was closed for several hours while police conducted an investigation.

Comments

