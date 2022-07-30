The Hawai‘i Department of Health issued a red placard to a Lahaina restaurant, due to an alleged violations.

Lahaina Fish Company, operated by Lahaina Seafood Company Inc., received the placard on July 26 and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow up inspection and all of the violations are resolved.

The establishment, located at 831 Front St., was cited on July 22, for the presence of pests, food debris, and grease accumulation; improper cold-holding temperatures; and improper protection of food from cross contamination.

The restaurant had completed professional pest control treatments, so a yellow “Conditional Pass” placard was posted after the DOH inspector advised the restaurant to complete additional treatments.

At a July 26 follow up inspection, a department inspector was able to more fully examine the cookline. The previous critical violations for cold holding and cross contamination had been corrected, according to department reports.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Now reached out to the restaurant on Friday, but was unable to get through by phone. An email reached the restaurant late in the day, indicating the restaurant had completed an intense day of cleaning.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Another follow up inspection is scheduled for Aug. 1.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.