Maui News

$8.5M in Grants Available to Serve Homestead Communities

July 31, 2022, 2:48 PM HST
* Updated July 30, 10:56 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

DHHL Kapolei Office. Courtesy photo.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has announced the availability of $8.5 million for its Community Development Grants Program, part of DHHL’s Native Hawaiian Development Program Plan.

For fiscal year 2023, the Hawaiʻi State Legislature allocated $10 million in State General Funds to the NHDPP, of which $7.5 million was designated by the Hawaiian Homes Commission to the Community Development Grants Program. The other $2.5 million was set aside by the Commission for repair and maintenance projects within the homelands.

At its June meeting, the HHC approved a $1 million allocation from the Native Hawaiian Rehabilitation Fund as an additional funding source for the Department’s Community Development Grants Program.

NHDPP grants are available to any non-profit organization. Informational meetings for interested applicants will be held via teleconference on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022; Wednesday, Aug. 3; and Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The final grant application deadline is on Oct. 6, 2022.

The purpose of the NHDPP is to improve the general welfare and conditions of native Hawaiians through education, economic, political, social, cultural, and other programs. The NHDPP enables the Department to implement individual and community development programs and services.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1State Department Of Health Issues Red Placard To Lahaina Restaurant 2Paia Fire Burns 30 Acres Forces Area Road Closures 3Fueled By Strong Winds Paʻia Brush Fire Chars 30 Acres Shuts Main Roads Into North Shore 4Motorcyclist Suffers Life Threatening Injuries In Crash On Piʻilani Highway 5Two Tropical Storms Form In Pacific Make Slow Trek To The West 6Maui County Mayoral Candidates Blast Budget Discuss Other Hot Topics In Debate