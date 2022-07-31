DHHL Kapolei Office. Courtesy photo.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has announced the availability of $8.5 million for its Community Development Grants Program, part of DHHL’s Native Hawaiian Development Program Plan.

For fiscal year 2023, the Hawaiʻi State Legislature allocated $10 million in State General Funds to the NHDPP, of which $7.5 million was designated by the Hawaiian Homes Commission to the Community Development Grants Program. The other $2.5 million was set aside by the Commission for repair and maintenance projects within the homelands.

At its June meeting, the HHC approved a $1 million allocation from the Native Hawaiian Rehabilitation Fund as an additional funding source for the Department’s Community Development Grants Program.

NHDPP grants are available to any non-profit organization. Informational meetings for interested applicants will be held via teleconference on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022; Wednesday, Aug. 3; and Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The final grant application deadline is on Oct. 6, 2022.

The purpose of the NHDPP is to improve the general welfare and conditions of native Hawaiians through education, economic, political, social, cultural, and other programs. The NHDPP enables the Department to implement individual and community development programs and services.