Da Kine Hawaiian Shave Ice will celebrate its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday at its new Kīhei location, starting with a Hawaiian blessing at 9:45 a.m.

Da Kine Hawaiian Shave Ice, also known as Da KineShave Ice, is locally-owned and operated by Chad and Raemi Paranto and their loyal, hard-working team, according to a news release. Maggie Fetter is the general manager, Jim Jackson is the assistant manager and Gavin Strawn is quality control manager.

Da Kine Shave Ice motto is “The coolest shave ice in Hawaii, where the ice melts in your mouth, not your bowl.”

The new location features indoor seating, air conditioning and an array of shave ice flavors. Birthday parties may be booked in the “party room.”

Da Kine Hawaiian Shave Ice is located across from Kamaole I Beach Park next to ABC Store and Scuba Shack. It will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, call (808) 500-2205, email [email protected] or find the store on Instagram.