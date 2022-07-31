Maui News

Hundreds of seniors meet state, county candidates during 50th kūpuna event

July 31, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
* Updated July 30, 9:06 PM
Kupuna perform Laugh Yoga at the 50th Kupuna Aloha Luncheon on Saturday at the Grand Wailea. PC: MEO
  • Kupuna perform Laugh Yoga at the 50th Kupuna Aloha Luncheon on Saturday at the Grand Wailea. PC: MEO
  • Kupuna meet with one of 40 candidates who had tables at the 50th Kupuna Aloha Luncheon. PC: MEO
  • Candidates for county offices were introduced and made their way to the stage. PC: MEO
  • Candidates for state offices at the Kupuna Aloha Luncheon take the stage. PC: MEO

About 350 Maui seniors traveled from around the island Saturday to attend the 50th Kūpuna Aloha Luncheon at Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, in South Maui, according to a news release.

The annual event was sponsored by Maui Economic Opportunity. This year’s luncheon featured more than 40 candidates for state and county offices.

Before the program, candidates and kūpuna met, and the seniors collected campaign items. Then, Gov. David Ige offered remarks at the event.

Tony Krieg, longtime CEO of Hale Makua who is now retired, along with U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, were honored as Kūpuna Advocates of the year. Hirono was unable to appear in person.

Eight MEO buses brought in kūpuna from around the island, including East and West Maui, the release said.

