Maui Obituaries for the week ending July 31, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Evangeline “Lynda” Leilani Deguilmo

Aug. 16, 1944 – July 12, 2022

Evangeline “Lynda” Leilani Deguilmo – 77 years old, transitioned to heaven on July 12, 2022, in Kahului, Maui, under the incredible loving care of her private caregiver whom she loved as her own daughter, Ellen Cruz.

She was born in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi on Aug. 16, 1944, where she raised her children before moving to Maui in 1983, the birthplace of her mother, Leonard Annie Kai.

Lynda will be remembered by many for her love of music and her amazing voice. As a formal member of King’s Maui, she was a part of the choir and Hawaiian choir and loved every moment that she was able to share her love for God through worship and song. King’s Maui was not only her church, they were her family.

Lynda is survived by her children, Milton “Bubba” (Gimi) Thibodeaux, Michael “Kaleo” (Honey Girl) Thibodeaux, Mitzi Thibodeaux, Sharon “Aulani” Kai, and Sandy “Kaliko” Kai, brothers, John Deguilmo Sr. and Clyde Bumanglang; eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews all of whom she loved dearly.

The family would like to thank mom’s caregiver, Ellen Cruz, and her family for the nine years that was dedicated to mom’s daily needs and medical care. We love you forever. We would also like to thank mom’s many friends and family, near and far, for their love and support throughout the years. We know you will miss her too.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations will be greatly appreciated to help with funeral expenses at: https://everloved.com/life-of/evangeline-leilani-deguilmo/donate/.

Services will be held on Sept. 16, 2022, at 9 a.m. at King’s Maui, 777 Maui Veterans Hwy. Kahului, HI. 96732

Diane Adelffin Evans

Aug. 16, 1948 – July 17, 2022

Diane Adelffin Evans, age 73 of Kula, Maui, Hawaiʻi passed away on July 17, 2022 at Maui Memorial Hospital.

A celebration of life will be held at Unity Church of Maui on Aug. 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. Her ashes will be scattered on Maui by close friends.

Ms. Evans was born Aug. 16, 1948 in Belen, New Mexico and was raised both in Texas and New Mexico.

In her adult life, Diane had lived in Dallas, TX; Crested Butte, CO; Corpus Christi, TX; Scottsdale, AZ; Naples, FL; and Olney, TX. Diane had lived on Maui (a place she dearly loved) since 1999.

Throughout the years, Ms. Evans has been an educator, small business owner, interior designer, art consultant, artist, writer, workshop leader and creativity coach…and creator of beauty. Diane was a true animal lover and had many beloved pets during her lifetime.

During her years on Maui, she was an active member of Unity Church of Maui where she served many years as a prayer chaplain. For her, being part of the Unity Ohana and in sacred service was a great joy and honor. Diane believed that we are all artists creating upon the canvas of life.

Ms. Evans was preceded in death by her parents E.B. Evans, Jr. and Cherri Pringle Evans and her brothers John and Henry Ell (Hank) Evans. She is survived by her niece Jennifer Evans of Lawton, OK and niece Julie Evans & husband Anton Sisante of Dallas, TX. Diane also leaves behind many cherished friends.

Memorials may be made to Unity Church of Maui, Maui Humane Society, and Pacific Whale Foundation.

Condolences can be sent to her nieces:

Jennifer Evans

3132 NW Cache Road #125

Lawton, OK 73505

Julie Evans and Anton Sisante

4507 Holland Ave

Suite 109

Dallas, TX 75219

Tobey Grace “Kai’olu” Crowe

May 5, 2005 – July 22, 2022

“Kaiʻolu” Tobey Grace Crowe, 17, born on May 5, 2005, of Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi sadly passed away July 22, 2022.

Kaiʻolu was a senior at Kealakehe High School and had a deep understanding and commitment to Aloha ʻĀina. She was musically gifted, had a love for art, and was passionate about reading. You would often find her hiking up ma uka or bodyboarding ma kai. Kaiʻolu had a deep interest in language, she was fluent in Spanish and working towards fluency in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi. She had a heart for injustice and always spoke her mind.

She is survived by her parents: Derek and “Luana” Amber Crowe. Her siblings: “Nahenahe” Brayde Crowe and “Māhiehie” Eden Crowe of Kailua Kona Hawaiʻi, Hope Crowe Dawson and Kaden Crowe of Sugar Land Texas. Grandparents: Jim Crowe, Carl and Chrisanna Scharrer. Aunt Brandy (Bill) Rider. Uncle Zack Scharrer. Also survived by numerous cousins, friends, hanai ʻohana, and the love of her life Koa (her cat).

She was preceded in death by brother, Oliver Day Crowe; her Grandmother, Nanny Wilson; and Grandfather Sam Williams.

Service will be held on Aug. 2, 2022 from 5 – 7:30 p.m. at Makaʻeo (Old Airport) pavilion in Kailua-Kona.

In honor of Kaiʻolu and her love for our ʻāina we ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hiki Ola where we will be planting native Hawaiian trees in support of the reforestation of Hawaiʻi. Checks can be made payable to Hiki Ola P.O. Box 124 Kealakekua, HI 96750 or if you would like to donate via Venmo you may do so @Hiki-Ola and comment: Kaiʻolu Crowe.

Herman Chun

June 16, 1933 – July 24, 2022

Herman Chun, 89, of Kahului, Maui, passed away on July 24, 2022, under the care of Hospice Maui, surrounded by family. He was born on June 16, 1933, in Honolulu.

A memorial service for Herman will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, with visitation from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary; service to start at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Punchbowl Cemetery on Oʻahu.

Herman was a retired Claims Rep at the Social Security Administration. He is survived by his wife, Lillian Chun; children, Grant (Joyce) Chun, Geary (Eileen) Chun, Geri (Jon) Kimoto; his siblings, Anna Omizo, Lynette (Brian) Sunada; and 7 grandchildren, Alex Chun, Katherine Chun, Julia Kimoto, Matthew Chun, Camille Kimoto, Lindsey Kimoto and Mari Chun.

Jessie Tsusuyo Okamoto

November 25, 1923 – March 9, 2022

Jessie Tsusuyo Okamoto, 99 yrs, Kula, Maui, passed away on March 9, 2022, after a brief illness. Fiercely independent, and a beautiful sweet spirit, she died as she lived – as everyone’s friend. Her concern for others and selfless support of multiple charities and causes will be greatly missed. Jessie will be forever remembered by her surviving siblings, nieces, nephews and close friends.