PC: The Shops at Wailea PC: The Shops at Wailea

After a two-year hiatus, The Shops at Wailea on Friday relaunched its complimentary concert series with three-time Grammy Award winner Kalani Pe’a.

About 550 guests gathered at The Shops’ new Performance Area for Hawaiian Cultural Events for the concert titled, “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea,” which means the “sweet sounds of Wailea,” a press release said. Guests were greeted with lei, a gift from The Shops at Wailea.

“We are delighted to bring back our monthly concerts after a two-year hiatus. Offering family-friendly events like this is our way of honoring our Wailea community,” Diana Whitt, general manager and vice president property manager of The Shops at Wailea, said in a statement. “Having Hawaii-born and Grammy Award winner Kalani Pe’a perform on opening night makes it truly special.”

Pe’a became the first Hawaiian recording artist to win a Na Hoku Hanohano Award and a Grammy Award for his debut album, “E Walea.” The Hilo native sings everything from classical, musical, ballads, R&B and soul to traditional and original Hawaiian music, displaying his wide-ranging talents as a songwriter and music composer. Through his music, he shares his soulful voice and love of Hawaiian culture.

The “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” concert series will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the last Friday of each month and will feature local artists. For more information on events, visit The Shops website.