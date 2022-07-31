Maui News
Parts of Kahekili Highway closed Sunday morning due to motor vehicle accident
At about 9:13 a.m. Sunday, Kahekili Highway was closed at Kahekili / Hoauna, Kahekili / Waiehu Beach and Kahekili / Na Wai Eha Place due to a motor vehicle accident, according to a Maui County news release.
No other information is available at this time. Updates will be provided.
