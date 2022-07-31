Maui News

Parts of Kahekili Highway closed Sunday morning due to motor vehicle accident

July 31, 2022, 9:43 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Now graphic.

At about 9:13 a.m. Sunday, Kahekili Highway was closed at Kahekili / Hoauna, Kahekili / Waiehu Beach and Kahekili / Na Wai Eha Place due to a motor vehicle accident, according to a Maui County news release.

No other information is available at this time. Updates will be provided.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1State Department Of Health Issues Red Placard To Lahaina Restaurant 2Paia Fire Burns 30 Acres Forces Area Road Closures 3Fueled By Strong Winds Paʻia Brush Fire Chars 30 Acres Shuts Main Roads Into North Shore 4Two Tropical Storms Form In Pacific Make Slow Trek To The West 5Maui County Mayoral Candidates Blast Budget Discuss Other Hot Topics In Debate 6Motorcyclist Suffers Life Threatening Injuries In Crash On Piʻilani Highway