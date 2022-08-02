Dr. Andrew Van Wieren

Andrew Van Wieren MD, FACP, is the new Chief Medical Officer of Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center in Wailuku.

Dr. Van Wieren previously served as Chief Medical Officer at Esperanza Health Centers, a federally-qualified health center in Chicago with about 80 medical and behavioral health providers and nearly 50,000 patients.

At Esperanza, Dr. Van Wieren led significant clinical and program expansion, guided the organization through an electronic health record transition, developed and implemented COVID-19 response, and helped Esperanza achieve top-notch clinical quality of care, according to the Wailuku health center’s news release.

Dr. Van Wieren is passionate about health equity, and clinical and operational quality. He has dedicated his work to improve organizational performance in these areas.

He graduated from the Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University and completed his residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital Primary Care Internal Medicine Program at Harvard Medical School. He is a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society, Gold Humanism Honor Society, and a National Health Service Corps Scholar.

“We are excited to have Dr. Van Wieren’s leadership and clinical expertise here on Maui,” said Dr. John Vaz, CEO at the health center. “His passion for clinical quality and addressing health disparities will be invaluable to developing programs and closing the gaps in care for our community of patients on Maui.”

Dr. Van Wieren joined Mālama I Ke Ola on Feb. 28, 2022. He replaces Dr. Vaz as the Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Vaz was appointed to the Chief Executive Officer Role at the health center on July 1,2022.

Dr. Van Wieren resides on Maui with his wife and two children.