Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 03, 2022

August 3, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 06:02 AM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 11:14 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 05:36 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:03 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 12:45 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 07:42 AM HST.




Low 1.3 feet 12:13 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 05:53 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:03 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A fading small south swell will continue to fall through the day with just small background south swells expected during the remainder of the week. East facing shores will see a gradual increase in surf the next few days. This will be in response to the arrival and passage of a small, medium period east swell from recent eastern Pacific tropical cyclone activity. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with NE winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
