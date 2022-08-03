Maui Surf Forecast for August 03, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:03 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:03 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A fading small south swell will continue to fall through the day with just small background south swells expected during the remainder of the week. East facing shores will see a gradual increase in surf the next few days. This will be in response to the arrival and passage of a small, medium period east swell from recent eastern Pacific tropical cyclone activity.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with NE winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com