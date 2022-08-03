Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 06:02 AM HST. Low 0.9 feet 11:14 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 05:36 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 7:03 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 12:45 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 07:42 AM HST. Low 1.3 feet 12:13 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 05:53 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 7:03 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A fading small south swell will continue to fall through the day with just small background south swells expected during the remainder of the week. East facing shores will see a gradual increase in surf the next few days. This will be in response to the arrival and passage of a small, medium period east swell from recent eastern Pacific tropical cyclone activity.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NE winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.