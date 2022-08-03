Maui News

Teen in critical condition after being pulled from pool in Kapalua, transported to Oʻahu

August 3, 2022, 3:51 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A 13-year-old juvenile was transited to Oʻahu for care after being pulled from a pool in Kapalua on Maui Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the pool area of a hotel located at 1 Kapalua Bay Drive at around 3:29 p.m. on Aug. 2, for a report of an unresponsive teen.

Upon police arrival, the victim, who had regained consciousness, was being treated by Medic and Fire personnel.  Police say a preliminary investigation reveals the victim was fully submerged, unable to surface and receive air before being pulled onto the deck by bystanders.  

The juvenile was transported in critical condition to Maui Memorial Medical Center, then later transported to Kapiʻolani Medical Center on Oʻahu for additional care. 

Maui police have classified the case as a miscellaneous accident.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Vehicle Drives Through Store Front Of Rodeo General Store In Makawao 286000 Pounds Of Ghost Nets Removed From Single Reef In Northwestern Hawaiian Islands 3Maui Council Committee Votes To Quash Lawsuit After Court Sides With Don Guzman 4Bernard Brown Said I Swear She Was Fine In Police Interview Played For Jury In Murder Trial 5Kiawe Outdoor Offers Alfresco Dining Under A 100 Year Old Rubber Tree At The Royal Lahaina 6New Childrens Book Showcases Beautiful Places Families Love To Visit On Maui