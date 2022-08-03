A 13-year-old juvenile was transited to Oʻahu for care after being pulled from a pool in Kapalua on Maui Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the pool area of a hotel located at 1 Kapalua Bay Drive at around 3:29 p.m. on Aug. 2, for a report of an unresponsive teen.

Upon police arrival, the victim, who had regained consciousness, was being treated by Medic and Fire personnel. Police say a preliminary investigation reveals the victim was fully submerged, unable to surface and receive air before being pulled onto the deck by bystanders.

The juvenile was transported in critical condition to Maui Memorial Medical Center, then later transported to Kapiʻolani Medical Center on Oʻahu for additional care.

Maui police have classified the case as a miscellaneous accident.