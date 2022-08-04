The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 3,689 new COVID-19 cases for the week of July 28-Aug. 3, 2022, which is 386 less cases than the previous week. This is well below the recent peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. There were 21 COVID-19 deaths this week, 2 less than last week.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Aug. 3 is 147. As of Aug. 3, there are 19 people in ICU beds and four people on ventilators with the virus, according to the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

July 28-Aug. 3, 2022: 21 deaths, 3,689 new infections

July 21-27, 2022: 23 deaths , 4,075 new infections

, 4,075 new infections July 14-20, 2022: 13 deaths, 4,329 new infections

July 7-13, 2022: 11 deaths, 4,464 new infections

June 30-July 6, 2022: 20 deaths, 4,381 new infections

new infections June 23-29, 2022: 15 deaths, 5,362 new infections

June 16-22, 2022: 15 deaths, 5,482 new infections

June 9-15, 2022: 9 death, 7199 new infections

June 2-8, 2022: 8 deaths, 8,033 new infections

May 26-June 1: 6 deaths, 8,124 new infections

May 19-25: 5 deaths, 8,924 new infections

May 12-18: 12 deaths, 7,149 new infections

May 5-11, 2022: 6 deaths, 5,768 new infections

April 28-May 4, 2022: 10 deaths, 4,249 new infections

April 21-27, 2022: 11 deaths, 3,370 new infections

April 14-20, 2022: 17 deaths, 1,736 new infections

April 7-13, 2022: 8 deaths, 1,327 new infections

March 31-April 6, 2022: 3 deaths, 1,194 new infections

March 24-30, 2022: 6 deaths, 1,187 new infections

March 17-23, 2022: 5 deaths, 827 new infections

March 10-16, 2022: 14 deaths, 1,092 new infections

The latest weekly count includes 462 cases on Maui, 468 on Hawaiʻi Island, 146 on Kauaʻi, 12 on Molokaʻi, two on Lānaʻi, and 96 out of state. There are 2,503 new COVID-19 cases on Oʻahu.

Of this week’s 3,689 cases, there are 2,989 cases identified as confirmed, and 700 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 1,993 on O‘ahu (+510 probable); 308 on Hawai‘i Island (+160 probable); 445 on Maui (+17 probable); 141 on Kaua‘i (+5 probable); 12 on Molokaʻi (+0 probable); two on Lānaʻi (+0 probable); and 88 Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (+8 probable).

The number of “active” cases statewide over two weeks decreased to 7,240 down by 514 cases.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 1,592, with 21 new deaths reported over the past week.

*The state Department of Health updates deaths every Wednesday on the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division data dashboard.

In Maui County, the seven day average for new daily cases is 43.8 per 100,000; or an average of 73 per day over the last week. The countyʻs test positivity rate is 18.2%, and the statewide positivity rate is now 13.8%.

State officials announced a transition plan at the end of April from emergency response to public health management.

As of 9 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2022, the latest data available, there were 20 individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19. Of the 20 hospitalized individuals, 3 are unvaccinated and 15 are vaccinated (with 10 boosted). The status of two others is unknown. None of these patients are in the ICU, and none are on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized remains below both the 41 reported during the height of the delta surge in August 2021, and the previous omicron high of 56 reported on Jan. 28, 2022.

The new cases bring the cumulative total of cases to 329,633 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

To date, there have been 1,592 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 1,184 on Oʻahu, 150 in Maui County, 209 on Hawaiʻi Island, 37 on Kauaʻi and 12 deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

COVID-19 Testing Availability on Maui:

Testing on Maui is available at the following locations:

Lahaina: Lahaina Civic Center | Mondays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.‍

‍Kīhei: 1280 S. Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware) | Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ‍

‍Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (at Maui Marketplace) | Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Mauliola Pharmacy at the Cameron Center in Wailuku, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Booster shots are also available at the pharmacy, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.)

Additional testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here.

Medical advice, treatment options for COVID patients:

Doctors on Call Maui offers information, medical advice, and can discuss treatment options with COVID-19 patients, including those who have self-tested at home. Doctors on Call offers private smartphone or iPhone telemedicine video visits. The telemedicine visits are confidential and covered by insurances. Telemedicine visits are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information is available at: doctorsoncallmaui.com or call 808-667-7676.

COVID-19 Vaccination Availability:

For a comprehensive listing of Maui County vaccination sites and availability, go to mauinuistrong.info/vaccination-locations.

The vaccine clinic at Maui Memorial Medical Center is available on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. to accommodate the booster shot appointments. Additional vaccine sites available during the month are posted here.

In mid June, the US Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for vaccines for children from 6 months to under 5 years for the children’s version of the Pfizer-BionTech and Moderna vaccine. The CDC said in a news release that all children, including children who have already had COVID-19, should get vaccinated. Vaccination locations in Hawaiʻi for children under 5 will be listed on the vaccine page at hawaiicovid19.com once vaccines arrive.

Children ages 5 through 11 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot five months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination.

Kaiser Permanente’s Maui Lani Medical Office is offering keiki vaccinations (Pfizer vaccine and booster) for children ages 5 to 11, by appointment. Schedule an appointment for your child via an e-visit on kp.org. Non-members may schedule by calling 808-243-6000 (TTY 711), Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health transitioned from daily to weekly COVID-19 data reporting effective March 9, 2022. Case counts and vaccination updates are now published every Wednesday.