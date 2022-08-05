Bonny Davis. PC: via Hawaiʻi Food & Wine Festival.

Bonny Davis, the Food Services Manager for Kamehameha Schools Maui ʻAʻapueo campus is one of five finalists in a Kalo recipe contest presented by the Hawai‘i Executive Collaborative.

Her Paʻi ʻai and Puaʻa, Paʻi ʻai Tortillas, Lūʻau Leaf and Avocado Crema won her a spot as a top five finalist.

Davis earned her degree in the Culinary Arts on Oʻahu, and trained as a Sous Chef at Kincaid’s Restaurant in San Francisco. She later moved back to Hawai’i to continue her journey on O’ahu at Kincaid’s Restaurant, and ocassionally at Palomino’s Restaurant. After 11 years and promotions to Executive Sous Chef, she decided it was time to return home to Maui.

Once on Maui, she worked for many years as Executive Sous Chef for Sansei Kapalua, Hāliʻimaile General Store, Outrigger Resorts, and Waterfront Restaurant in Māʻalaea.

In 2009, Bonny along with her partner started a successful catering company—Savory Palate Hawaiʻi, and in 2014 they opened Fatt Chicks Burgers—a gourmet burger restaurant. In 2020, they decided it was time to slow down, and sold the business.

For the last 16 years, Bonny Davis has served her Maui community as the Food Services Manager for Kamehameha Schools Maui Aapueo campus where she manages 3 dining halls and oversees the catering for various organizational functions.

“A fierce advocate in Aina-based sustainability, she has become a leader in the support of local farmers and food producers island wide. She absolutely loves to be a part of educating and uplifting our future leaders,” according to her bio on the Hawaiʻi Food & Wine Festival website.

The contest, which was hosted as part of the Kalo – Nourishing Hawai‘i and Sharing It with the World initiative, was open to all participating and veteran Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival chefs to create an original dish using kalo as the featured ingredient.

Of the more than 30 submissions received, five chefs were identified as finalists, earning them a place in a special private event as part of the 12th Annual Festival—Kamehameha Schools presents Outstanding in the Lo‘i on Saturday, Nov. 5.

They’ll embark on a journey, receiving hands-on experience working in the lo‘i (kalo patches); tasting different varieties of kalo; and learning from farmers and native Hawaiian practitioners about kalo’s unique nutritional properties, grounded in spiritual and cultural significance.

Other finalists include: