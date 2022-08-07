Maui News

1,260 acres at Waiea is newest Natural Area Reserve, the first on Hawaiʻi Island in 35 years

August 7, 2022, 4:20 PM HST
* Updated August 7, 9:27 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Waiea Natural Area Reserve. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

A roughly 1,260-acre parcel in Waiea, on Hawai‘i island has been designated as part of the State Natural Area Reserve System managed by the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife.

The Waiea NAR contains moist koa and ‘ōhi‘a dominated forests on the western flank of Mauna Loa within the South Kona district. State officials say it is great habitat for rare forest birds and plants. In fact, wild ʻalalā (Hawaiian crow) were last observed in this district.

Waiea Natural Area Reserve. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

The new reserve is approximately 1.5 miles mauka(upland) of where Highway 11 (Mamalahoa Hwy) intersects with Ho‘okena Beach Road. While NARs are generally open to everyone for hiking and nature study, this area is currently landlocked by adjacent private land, so currently there is no access, according to a DLNR news release.

Waiea is unique because it has distinct seasonality compared to other forests in the NARs system. It evolved under a summer wet season, while most wet forests in Hawaiʻi evolved with a winter wet season. 

Waiea Natural Area Reserve. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

The NAR system seeks to keep these forests as intact as possible, to preserve plants and wildlife that evolved over millennia to become unique to the islands. Protection of these species perpetuates the cultural practices that evolved with these ancient landscapes. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

These native Hawaiian forests absorb rain, providing life-giving water, while reducing erosion onto beaches and reefs below. NARs have the highest levels of protection in the state to ensure that current and future generations can continue to experience these places that make Hawaiʻi so unique.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Individuals interested in learning more and giving back to the NAR system can take an online tour and make donations which will support planting native trees or removing invasive species like rats or feral goats, that can wipe out the last known individuals of extremely rare species.

Waiea Natural Area Reserve. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Bill To Allow People To Sleep In Their Vehicles In Maui County Parking Lots Advances 2Maui Disposable Bodyboard Ban Takes Effect On Tuesday 3Mayor Proposes To Buy Former ʻiao Lodge And Land From Nature Conservancy For 1 5m 4Cat Cafe Maui Where Guests Can Make Feline Friends Or Adopt A Cat For Home 5Maui Ban On Non Mineral Sunscreen Goes Into Effect On Oct 1 6Maui Managed Retreat Fund Would Come To Rescue When Infrastructure Falls Into Ocean