West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 79 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows 63 to 71. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 87. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs around 88. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 69. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 84 to 91. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 87 near the shore to around 72 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows around 70 near the shore to around 55 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 88 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny. Highs around 88. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 66 to 71. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 86 to 91. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 66 at the visitor center to around 72 at the summit. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 51 at the visitor center to around 49 at the summit. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 65 at the visitor center to around 69 at the summit. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 87 near the shore to around 72 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows around 70 near the shore to around 55 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 88 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 83. Light winds.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 81. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny. Highs 74 to 86. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 58 to 71. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 87. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Fair weather is expected today, with a return to more typical trade wind weather Monday, with showers focused over windward and mauka areas. Trade winds will gradually strengthen to locally strong by the middle of the week, as an area of low pressure potentially develops and passes far south of the state.

Discussion

The shower activity by Kauai did taper off overnight as the surface trough has dissipated, so have lowered PoPs and Sky cover by the Garden Isle for today. Otherwise no significant changes to the forecast.

The upper level trough remains to the north through northwest of the main Hawaiian islands, with an upper level low forming along the southern end of the trough. Some wisps of high clouds will continue to pass over Kauai and Oahu, but are not expected to be thick enough to obscure much sun. A drier airmass over the islands today will limit shower activity.

Trade winds have been spreading over the islands from south to north, and are expected to become more widespread today, as high pressure becomes established north of the state. This trade wind pattern will focus showers over the typical windward areas through the middle of the week. Locally strong trades are possible, along with some increase in showers over the southern end of the state, by mid-week as an area of low pressure potentially develops and passes far south of the state.

Aviation

High pressure far northeast of the state will maintain breezy to locally strong trade winds for the next several days, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka areas. Expect mainly VFR conditions, with occasional periods of MVFR possible under passing showers.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for portions of Maui and Molokai due to low-level mechanical turbulence leeward of mountains.

Marine

A ridge will build north of the area today and tomorrow. As a result, moderate to fresh trades will gradually build around Kauai and Oahu, in addition to the moderate to locally strong easterly trade winds that are already in place around the Big Island and Maui County. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) for the typically windy waters around Maui County and the Big Island is in effect through Wednesday night. A further increase in wind speeds is expected late tomorrow or Wednesday as a tropical disturbance passes far south of the islands. This may require an expansion of the SCA to additional waters.

Little significant swell is anticipated through the week. Building trade winds will produce a gradual increase in short- period waves to east facing shores during the next couple of days, peaking near or slightly above seasonal average Wednesday into Thursday. A very small, long-period south swell may arrive tomorrow and fade by Thursday. A small, shorter-period south- southeast swell is expected over the next couple of days, with a larger pulse from the same direction possible this weekend.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Thursday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

