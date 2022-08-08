Maui High School Hall of Honor, Class of 2022: Top row L-R: Gil Keith-Agaran, Yaemi Yogi and Earl Tanaka. Bottom row L-R: Lynette Ducosin and Keith Imada

Five people will be inducted into the Maui High School Hall of Honor as its Class of 2022.

The inductees:

Gil Keith-Agaran, state Senator (Class of 1980)

Earl Tanaka, former Managing Editor of The Maui News (Class of 1939)

Lynette Ducosin, retired longtime head custodian (Class of 1979)

Yaemi Yogi, community volunteer (Class of 1942)

Keith Imada, robotics teacher (Class of 1982).

They will be recognized at the Hall of Honor Awards Banquet at the Maui Beach Hotel on Sept. 20, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The nonprofit Maui High School Foundation established the Hall of Honor in 2011 to annually recognize individuals with ties to Maui High School who have made outstanding contributions to the legacy of the school and community.

Keith-Agaran, who represents the 5th District of Central Maui, received the Award of Excellence, presented to an alumnus who has excelled in his/her field or profession.

A lawyer with the firm of Takitani Agaran Jorgensen, Keith-Agaran has served as director of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. He also was the director of the county Department of Public Works and Environmental Management.

In 2009, he was named to replace the late Bob Nakasone in the state House of Representatives and was elected in 2010 and 2012. He was named to the state Senate when Shan Tsutsui became lieutenant governor; and he has been elected to that office in 2014, 2016 and 2020.

Tanaka earned the Silversword Heritage Award, presented to an alumnus who is distinguished in life and work.

For most of six decades from 1936 to 1987, Tanaka wrote and edited stories at The Maui News, beginning as a stringer, sports/news reporter and working his way up to Sports Editor, News Editor and the paper’s first Managing Editor. He also was one of the first Japanese-American journalists on Maui.

He interrupted his budding journalism career to join the US Army at 19 and served with the 442nd Regimental Combat Team 522nd Field Artillery Battalion. He saw nearly 250 days of combat in Italy, France and Germany, earning a Bronze Star.

Ducosin was named the Saber Spirit Award winner, an award presented to an unsung hero to the school. She retired as head custodian in 2018 after working at the school for nearly two decades.

She gained a reputation of helping out the school beyond her regular duties and volunteering when needed. She served as a high jump official, worked concessions and prepared and repaired fields on weekends for sports events.

In addition, Ducosin was a reliable resource for students, teachers and staff and helped make connections for event planning and needs.

Yogi will receive the Spirit of Maui Award, presented to an alumnus who has significantly contributed to the community.

At 96, Yogi still volunteers in the main office of Maui Adult Day Care Centers, a position she’s held for nearly two decades, and with the Kaunoa congregate meal program and Hale Mahaolu. She was named Maui County Outstanding Older American.

Yogi retired from Maui Land & Pineapple Co. She was active in the PTA and band boosters and was a second mom to boys in her husband’s Olympic weightlifting program.

Imada, an industrial/engineering teacher, captured the Inspiration Award, presented to a faculty member who went above and beyond to make a difference to his students.

A teacher at his alma mater for 28 years, Imada founded the Maui High Robotics Blue Thunder program, which has captured state titles and competed in four international robotics competitions, most recently this year. He was named a finalist for the Woodie Flowers Finalist Award, presented to an inspirational robotics mentor.

In addition to teaching AP physics, Imada also has assisted students in the Science Fair, some of whom have participated at the International Science Fair, Science Bowl and StemWorks.

The Hall of Honor selection committee included MHS alumni, faculty members, students and members of the community.

Sponsorship opportunities and advertising in the event program are available at www.mauihighschoolfoundation.com. For more information, contact Carol Reimann at [email protected].