Learn about becoming a US citizen at free seminar Aug. 23 in Spreckelsville
An adult citizenship education seminar is scheduled for Aug. 23 at the Kaunoa Senior Services Center, 401 Alakapa Place in Spreckelsville.
The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., is hosted by the County of Maui Department of Human Concerns’ Immigrant Services Division, in alliance with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services agency.
The seminar is free to participants on a first-come, first-serve basis. Citizenship and immigration representatives will give presentations on topics that include Naturalization Process and Eligibility Requirements; Overview of the Naturalization Test; and Instructional Strategies and Resources for Citizenship Classrooms.
To register, visit the USCIS website.
For registration assistance, please contact Immigrant Services Division at 808-270-7791, press option 1. For more information, email: [email protected]