Maui News

Learn about becoming a US citizen at free seminar Aug. 23 in Spreckelsville

August 10, 2022, 10:00 AM HST
* Updated August 9, 9:22 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Photo Courtesy: military.com

An adult citizenship education seminar is scheduled for Aug. 23 at the Kaunoa Senior Services Center, 401 Alakapa Place in Spreckelsville.

The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., is hosted by the County of Maui Department of Human Concerns’ Immigrant Services Division, in alliance with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services agency.

The seminar is free to participants on a first-come, first-serve basis. Citizenship and immigration representatives will give presentations on topics that include Naturalization Process and Eligibility Requirements; Overview of the Naturalization Test; and Instructional Strategies and Resources for Citizenship Classrooms.

To register, visit the USCIS website.

For registration assistance, please contact Immigrant Services Division at 808-270-7791, press option 1. For more information, email: [email protected]

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Daughter Of Missing Maui Woman Testifies In Murder Trial Against Bernard Brown 2Maui Man Charged With Negligent Homicide In Connection With Hit And Run Crash 3Can Capping Maui Visitor Rooms Help Alleviate Over Tourism Groups Continue To Spar 4Mayor Announces 25m Federal Grant For Waiʻale Road Extension 5Blessing Held For 324 Unit Kaulana Mahina Workforce Apartments In Wailuku Maui 6Department Of Health Approves Reopening Of Lahaina Restaurant Violations Corrected