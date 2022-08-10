Photo Courtesy: military.com

An adult citizenship education seminar is scheduled for Aug. 23 at the Kaunoa Senior Services Center, 401 Alakapa Place in Spreckelsville.

The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., is hosted by the County of Maui Department of Human Concerns’ Immigrant Services Division, in alliance with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services agency.

The seminar is free to participants on a first-come, first-serve basis. Citizenship and immigration representatives will give presentations on topics that include Naturalization Process and Eligibility Requirements; Overview of the Naturalization Test; and Instructional Strategies and Resources for Citizenship Classrooms.

To register, visit the USCIS website.

For registration assistance, please contact Immigrant Services Division at 808-270-7791, press option 1. For more information, email: [email protected]