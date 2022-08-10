The Department of Water Supply is asking residents of Nāpili-Honokōwai and Honokōhau Valley in West Maui to conserve water because of a power outage this morning in the Nāpili area.

Department officials say water conservation will help reduce demand and extend existing water supplies. Conservation measures include refraining from washing cars, washing down sidewalks and driveways and irrigating lawns.

The department expects that power may be restored as early as this afternoon; however, bringing water delivery systems fully back online is expected to take until the early morning of Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

For emergency repairs and updates, call 808-270-7633.