Maui News

Water conservation urged for Nāpili- Honokōwai and Honokōhau Valley on Maui

August 10, 2022, 10:55 AM HST
* Updated August 10, 10:56 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Department of Water Supply is asking residents of Nāpili-Honokōwai and Honokōhau Valley in West Maui to conserve water because of a power outage this morning in the Nāpili area.

Department officials say water conservation will help reduce demand and extend existing water supplies. Conservation measures include refraining from washing cars, washing down sidewalks and driveways and irrigating lawns.

The department expects that power may be restored as early as this afternoon; however, bringing water delivery systems fully back online is expected to take until the early morning of Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

For emergency repairs and updates, call 808-270-7633.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Daughter Of Missing Maui Woman Testifies In Murder Trial Against Bernard Brown 2Maui Man Charged With Negligent Homicide In Connection With Hit And Run Crash 3Can Capping Maui Visitor Rooms Help Alleviate Over Tourism Groups Continue To Spar 4Mayor Announces 25m Federal Grant For Waiʻale Road Extension 5Blessing Held For 324 Unit Kaulana Mahina Workforce Apartments In Wailuku Maui 6Department Of Health Approves Reopening Of Lahaina Restaurant Violations Corrected