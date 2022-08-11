PC: Mauliola Pharmacy

Mayor Michael Victorino announced that Mauliola Pharmacy in Wailuku is expanding its free COVID-19 testing program to include “Test to Treat.” Maui County residents may be tested for COVID-19, and if positive, may receive prescription medication at the same location, free of charge.

“I wanted to be sure our residents could access a convenient central location for free COVID-19 testing seven days a week,” said Mayor Victorino. “Those who test positive may now get the Paxlovid antiviral pill at one location.”

Mauliola Pharmacy’s “Test to Treat” option requires a three-step process:

1. Register online for an appointment for a free drive-up COVID-19 PCR test at https://www.solvhealth.com/book-online/A6Rzn8.

2. If positive, you will be offered the option to receive Paxlovid, an oral COVID-19 antiviral medication, after being asked for your primary physician to provide important health information. Those without a physician will be asked to answer questions to help staff clinical pharmacists determine if Paxlovid is an appropriate treatment based on your current health status.

3. Either your physician or the clinical pharmacist can prescribe Paxlovid, and your prescription can be dispensed on the spot.

“People expect to pay a fee for the testing service and/or the medication, but the Test to Treat program is federally funded in conjunction with the County of Maui, so there is no cost at all for residents,” explained Dr. Cory Lehano, owner of Mauliola Pharmacy. “Benefits of Paxlovid therapy include reduced risk of hospitalization and speedy relief of severe symptoms, and we’ve received very positive feedback from patients.”

The Biden administration launched the “Test to Treat” program in response to the rapid spread of highly contagious COVID-19 omicron subvariants. Pharmacy-dispensed treatment is limited to Paxlovid tablets; patients who require monoclonal antibody intravenous therapy therapy must go to Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Mauliola Pharmacy is located at 95 Mahalani St. in Wailuku and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

For more information about the Test to Treat program, visit www.mauliolapharmacy.com or call the special COVID-19 information line at 808-446-3722.