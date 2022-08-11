The Tools for School Drive has helped more than 8,000 keiki in Maui County over the last decade.

Photos Courtesy: Maui United Way

Maui United Way’s 10th Annual Tools for School Drive shifted its focus this year to requesting supplies that were the biggest financial burdens to families. These supplies included Sharpie permanent markers, Expo dry erase markers, Crayola crayons and markers, long-lasting plastic folders, binders, and quality erasers, pencils and cases.

More than 350 keiki including keiki on Lānaʻi were also served by the drive, with off island transportation donated by the US Coast Guard.

The drive was made possible through partnerships with acific Media Group, HMSA, and Keller Williams Realty Maui realtors Lara Schoeppner and Samantha Kramer. Drop-off locations were held at HMSA, JW Cameron Center, Pacific Media Group Stations, and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Brayden Kitagawa, an 8th grader at Kalama Intermediate, dedicated his community service project to support the Tools for School Drive on Aug. 6 during the Classic Cruisers event at Peggy Sues. Kitagawa along with Mayor Victorino, Council Member Sugimura, Maui Classic Cruisers and members of the community donated over 1,300 pounds of school supplies.

“With the help of generous sponsors, donors, and supporters we were able to fulfill 100% of the requests for this school year,” said Makana Nunes, Community Impact Coordinator for Maui United Way. “We want to send a special mahalo to our lead sponsor Pacific Media Group for continuously providing media coverage that is critical to the success of our drive. Mahalo to HMSA and Lara Schoeppner and Samantha Kramer from Keller Williams Realty Maui for their generous donations to purchase new supplies. Mahalo to Big Brothers Big Sisters for allowing us to use one of their rooms to house our drive and, lastly, mahalo to our amazing Maui Community for continuously giving so generously.”

Maui United Way supports 39 health and human service programs in Maui County, with over 300 businesses contributing to their annual campaign. The organization depends on the continued support of local businesses and community members to address Maui’s most vital needs.