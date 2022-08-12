PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden























Mayor Michael Victorino announced today that he has secured a land donation of 45 acres from Alexander & Baldwin, consisting primarily of park and shoreline lands that will be protected for public recreation and use.

The 45 acres are broken into seven properties, including eight Dairy Road parcels:

Baldwin Beach Park (Kapukaulua), 17.5 acres

Baby Beach, (Wawaʻu Point) makai of Maui Country Club, 10 acres

Shoreline between Mama’s Fish House and Hoʻokipa Beach Park, 3.999 acres

Two additional parcels adjacent to Hoaloha Park in Kahului, 2.898 acres

Rainbow Park on Baldwin Avenue, 2.359 acres

Land adjacent to Hāna Highway at Maliko Gulch, 1.4 acres

Dairy Road (8 parcels), Kahului, 6.935 acres

“Alexander & Baldwin looks forward to completing the turnover of these important lands to the County of Maui, where they can be stewarded for public use and enjoyment for generations to come,” said Chris Benjamin, president and CEO at Alexander & Baldwin. “Our mahalo to the administration for their diligent work over the last two years to get us to today’s announcement.”

The donation of lands is subject to approval by the Maui County Council, with a deadline for concluding the agreement set for March 31, 2023. The lands and any improvements on them will be conveyed in “as is” condition, according to county officials.

A&B will bear all costs for the land transfer, including the preparation of required deeds, recording and conveyance tax.

“There is no cost to our Maui County residents to acquire these lands from A&B, but the value in protecting these areas in perpetuity yields an immeasurable return for our local families today and for future generations,” said Mayor Victorino, who said the donation is the result of more than two years of negotiations led by himself and his administrative team.

“On behalf of the people of Maui County, I share our heartfelt appreciation to Alexander & Baldwin for this important gift to our community. With this agreement, these lands, including the popular Baldwin Beach Park and Baby Beach in Spreckelsville, will remain in the County’s hands forever,” Mayor Victorino said. “This agreement continues my administration’s commitment to public stewardship of significant recreational areas and open space. These lands will be a legacy we leave our children, their children, and generations to come.”